Torquing Point: Max Verstappen wins at Monza, Nyck de Vries shines

On this week’s episode of Torquing Point: The performance of Nyck de Vries at Williams has added a dimension to the 2023 line-up debate, Max Verstappen looks completely unstoppable and the team dissect all the goings-on at the weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Henry Valantine is joined by Torquing Point debutant Thomas Maher for this week’s edition of PlanetF1’s podcast, to talk through another dominant weekend for Red Bull as well as the action and news from further down the field.

Jon Wilde’s driver ratings highlight the Williams substitute for particular praise, but Nicholas Latifi on the other side of the garage comes under particular scrutiny by the panel.



Oliver Harden then joins to discuss the big takeaways from the weekend as Formula 1 heads into a two-weekend break, with the cancelled race at Sochi leaving more time for the recent triple-header to digest before heading to Singapore.

A dominant Verstappen and Red Bull performance put the Dutchman to such an advantage that could see him win the World Championship in Singapore, if he wins and Charles Leclerc fails to finish.

With that, the panel discuss the successes both driver and team have had together in Formula 1’s new regulations, and what Red Bull have done so right to seemingly eradicate all weaknesses within their car as the season has progressed.

Your comments from social media and PlanetF1.com are also featured throughout, with your views also seen by the panel.

Be sure to watch this week’s edition of Torquing Point above. Enjoy!