Torquing Point: Max Verstappen crowned champion, FIA under scrutiny over safety

Your latest episode of Torquing Point has landed, with a bumper look at the goings-on from Suzuka as Max Verstappen became Formula 1 World Champion for the second time.

Jon Wilde and Thomas Maher join Henry Valantine to run through everything that happened at the weekend, as the Red Bull driver took the title in confusing circumstances – not even knowing himself he had secured the championship until being told in parc fermé – asking multiple times before going on the podium for confirmation of his win.

But the panel elaborate on how the title win was made possible in the wet at Suzuka, before turning to the altogether larger topic of driver safety in the wake of the uproar surrounding a recovery vehicle’s presence on track while the cars were driving around.

Jon runs through his driver ratings from Sunday and, with wet conditions creating a mixed-up field, those drivers to impress the most are given the praise they deserve after their performance in Japan.

The team also touch on the driver market, with Pierre Gasly and Nyck de Vries’ Formula 1 futures now decided through being at Alpine and AlphaTauri respectively, as well as a long look at what Daniel Ricciardo might do next, after confirming he will not be on the grid next year.

Watch the video above and enjoy this week’s Torquing Point.

Read more: Christian Horner: F1 have made ‘a mistake’ with revised points system