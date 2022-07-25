The latest episode of Torquing Point has landed, with Ferrari under the microscope as the French Grand Prix is discussed.

Henry Valantine is joined by PlanetF1’s Jon Wilde and Oliver Harden for their post-race news and views, with Formula 1 YouTube star Stuart Taylor [AKA Chain Bear] joining the panel to run the rule over proceedings from Paul Ricard.

Charles Leclerc crashed out from the lead with a mistake on lap 18, with title rival Max Verstappen going on to take full advantage and open up a 63-point gap at the top of the World Championship.

Jon has picked out the best and worst of the grid and discusses who stood out in his driver ratings, while Oliver has looked more broadly at what conclusions can be taken from the French Grand Prix.

The future of France on the calendar is also up in the air as it stands, and Henry and Stuart look through the chances of the birthplace of motorsport has of keeping its place in Formula 1 – and it’s looking unlikely in the current state of play.

Your views are looked at throughout the show as well so, if you regularly comment on our stories on PlanetF1.com or on our social media pages, you could well feature in this episode…

