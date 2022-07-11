After an Austrian Grand Prix that saw Charles Leclerc take his first win in eight races, the Torquing Point team discuss the ramifications for the World Championship.

Sam Cooper and Oliver Harden join Henry Valantine to go through the on and off-track goings on in Spielberg, with Ferrari getting a second consecutive win under their belts and Lewis Hamilton taking a third consecutive podium.

The race weekend was marred by multiple reports of abusive behaviour among sections of fans over the three days, though, with sexual harassment, racism and homophobia all said to have been evident at different times.

The world of Formula 1 has firmly condemned the actions taken by a small minority in attendance at the Red Bull Ring, with Sebastian Vettel in particular calling for lifetime bans for anyone found to have behaved inappropriately in Austria.

Back on track, the team talk through the ups and downs of Sam’s driver ratings from the weekend, and Oliver runs us through the conclusions we could take with us from the race.

The season has now reached its halfway point, and there is still plenty more to come – and Torquing Point is here to guide you through it all.

Watch the show in full below, or you are able to listen via your preferred podcast provider by simply searching for Torquing Point.