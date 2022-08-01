Your post-Hungary episode of Torquing Point was all planned out, until Aston Martin announced Fernando Alonso would be joining them in 2023.

Unsurprisingly, then, this particular news bombshell forms a significant chunk of the conversation as Jon Wilde and Oliver Harden join Henry Valantine for this week’s podcast.

Alonso will move from Alpine on a multi-year deal as he will replace the retiring Sebastian Vettel, and the team discuss the ramifications for himself, the team and the grid at large as a significant piece of the driver market puzzle falls into place.

But the Hungarian Grand Prix is not missed, though, not least the drives of Max Verstappen and the continued strategy troubles which ultimately cost Charles Leclerc and Ferrari victory at the Hungaroring.

The Scuderia’s problems have allowed Red Bull and Verstappen to open up significant leads in both championships, with four weeks to mull over their issues in the sport’s summer break.

Oliver’s conclusions are looked at and Jon’s individual driver ratings are analysed, before talk turns to Formula 1’s ‘Silly Season’ – which is very much now in full swing.

Six seats are currently unfilled at time of writing for the 2023 season, and we take a look at the runners and riders of who could fill them next year.

Watch and enjoy the full episode below, or listen on your choice of podcast provider.