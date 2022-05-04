We welcomed a special guest on this week’s episode of Torquing Point, in the form of Aston Martin driver ambassador Jessica Hawkins.

Host Henry Valantine spoke to Jessica, whose W Series season starts this weekend in Miami, to discuss her hopes for the season ahead, Aston Martin’s first points of the Formula 1 season at Imola, the team’s plans to get to the top of Formula 1 and plenty more.

Her year has already started well, with a win in the TCR UK Touring Car Championship setting her up for her single-seater campaign to get underway in Florida, as W Series begins its first of eight rounds on the Formula 1 support calendar.

After asking for your thoughts on our social media channels, PlanetF1’s Jon Wilde then joins Henry to discuss your picks of who has been the unluckiest driver in the F1 season so far – and the prevailing opinion from your comments is that the Spanish drivers have had a tough run of things…

This week’s episode of Torquing Point is available to watch in full below, or you can also listen through your choice of podcast provider.