Torquing Point: Josh Revell joins us for mid-season awards

So, 11 of 22 races are now complete this season, so this episode of Torquing Point is dedicated to your thoughts on some of the best and worst of 2022 so far.

you may have noticed that we asked you for your opinions on four subjects now that 2022 is at its halfway stage:

Who has been the best driver so far?

Who has been the worst driver so far?

Which driver or team has been the most improved?

What has been the biggest surprise of the year to date?

We were swamped with plenty of responses in return, and Henry Valantine was joined by YouTube star Josh Revell to go through the opinions of our readers about who has (and has not) done well through the regulation changes in Formula 1.

You can watch the full episode below and, if you were one of the people who got in touch, see if your views made it onto the main show.

Formula 1 YouTube star Josh Revell joins Henry Valantine to look at the best and worst of the 2022 so far, after 11 of 22 races.

