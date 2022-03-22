Our PlanetF1 podcast, Torquing Point, is back for 2022 – and we discussed all the key moments from the season-opening weekend as Formula 1’s new era began.

Henry Valantine is in the host’s chair as we welcomed James Mackenzie from FormulaNerds to our first show of the new year, dissecting the moments that made the most impact on what became an enthralling race in Sakhir.

Fellow PlanetF1 journalists, Jon Wilde and Oliver Harden, also gave their views on the weekend as a whole. Jon is in charge of putting his neck on the line race by race this season by giving us his driver ratings for some of the key players in Bahrain. Quite how Kevin Magnussen wasn’t given a perfect 10, we’ll never know.

Oliver offered up his post-race conclusions as we finally got to grips with the early pecking order this season, now that the testing sandbags are well and truly off.

There was double trouble for Red Bull as both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez retired, while Mercedes made the most of the hand they were dealt by taking points that were probably above the car’s capabilities at the weekend.

Henry and James then look ahead to what might unfold in Jeddah, and James takes us through his very first memories of the sport, and how he was shown a grand prix weekend in the flesh while still only a toddler.

You can watch the episode in full below, or you can listen wherever you get your podcasts.

(If you’re wondering why there’s some background noise at times, it turns out builders wouldn’t stop working while such a high-brow podcast was being recorded. How inconsiderate…)

Torquing Point – Bahrain Grand Prix 2022