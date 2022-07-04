Torquing Point: Dissecting a thrilling Silverstone weekend

Your latest episode of Torquing Point is here, and it’s safe to say the team had a LOT to talk about after a dramatic Sunday at Silverstone.

Host Henry Valantine is joined by PlanetF1’s Jon Wilde and Oliver Harden with a plethora of subjects to get through, not least Carlos Sainz taking his first ever win in Formula 1 in a superb race.

It also goes without saying that the Halo on Zhou Guanyu’s car could well have saved his life at the race start, with his Alfa Romeo having been flipped upside down and catapulted into the catch fence after the gravel trap at Abbey.

PlanetF1’s driver ratings are discussed, with special praise reserved for a driver who scored his first points in the sport, as well as the reigning World Champion nursing a wounded Red Bull to the finish and still in the points.

Charles Leclerc’s increasingly strained presence at Ferrari is also under the microscope after the team opted not to pit him under Safety Car conditions, so where does his championship challenge go from here?

Mercedes also looked back to form after a bumpy ride on the streets of Monaco, Azerbaijan and Canada, and Lewis Hamilton’s front-running pace at Silverstone is an encouraging sign for the reigning Constructors’ Champions. Does this mean their season is starting now?

All that and much, much more is spoken about in a packed episode of Torquing Point this week.

Watch the full episode below or you can listen via your chosen podcast provider.