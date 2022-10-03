Torquing Point: Sergio Perez shines while FIA come under Singapore scrutiny

Your post-Singapore Grand Prix episode of Torquing Point has arrived, with the team dissecting the goings-on from Marina Bay at the weekend.

It was a sterling weekend for Sergio Perez which eventually resulted in a win, with a near-two-hour wait between him crossing the finish line and confirmation of his reprimand and five-second penalty for multiple Safety Car infringements – with the result ultimately unaffected.

The FIA’s handling of the investigation into the Red Bull driver’s misdemeanours is put under the microscope by the Torquing Point team though, with Henry Valantine joined by PlanetF1’s Jon Wilde and Sam Cooper to analyse how events unfolded as they did in Singapore.

Jon is on hand to go through four of his key driver ratings from what turned into a long, attritional race on Sunday, with several heavy hitters having had off-days during a wet-dry race.

Later on, the panelists take you through the important news away from the track, with Pierre Gasly set to be on the move and Nyck de Vries primed to take his place at AlphaTauri, while the anticipation over the FIA’s budget cap report’s release later this week builds.

You can watch this week’s Torquing Point simply by opening the video above. Enjoy!

Read more: Singapore GP driver ratings: Bad days at the office for Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton