Torquing Point delves deeper into the story of Haas and Rich Energy

This week’s episode of Torquing Point finds out more about one of the most fascinating sponsorship stories in modern Formula 1, as the show welcomes the co-authors of the new book, Racing with Rich Energy: How a Rogue Sponsor Took Formula One for a Ride.

Journalists, editors and podcasters Elizabeth Blackstock and Alanis King join PlanetF1’s Henry Valantine and Thomas Maher to dig a little deeper into what became an infamous part of modern Formula 1, when Haas were sponsored by a company where things were not quite as they seemed on the surface.

Both co-authors have spent the past three years finding out the whole story behind Haas’ energy drink sponsor, exploring court cases, financial records and getting exclusive interviews with those in the know about what really happened when Rich Energy became emblazoned on the team’s cars, and when they suddenly disappeared from Formula 1.

After an engaging conversation around Haas and their book, Alanis and Elizabeth spoke more broadly about the weird and wonderful experiences they have had while covering motorsport in the States, including coaxing drivers into doing gymnastics, confusing Pierre Gasly and plenty more.

Also, if Valtteri Bottas is watching this, the panel ended up with a request regarding one of your infamous Instagram posts…

