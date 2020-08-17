Torquing Point podcast: Spanish Grand Prix

The Spanish Grand Prix wasn’t exactly eventful, but there’s still plenty for the PF1 team to dig their teeth into in the latest episode of Torquing Point.

They kick things off with a look at the fight at the front. Lewis Hamilton cruised to victory and seems to comfortably have the upper hand over Valtteri Bottas. Is this due to the Brit’s brilliance? Or is the Finn floundering?

Max Verstappen split the Mercedes pair in the race and is now comfortably doing so in the Championship. Finley and Michelle discuss how far off the German team Red Bull are and how Alex Albon needs to be closer to his team-mate for them to really be able to take the fight to Toto and co.

The pair then move on to taking a look at Driver of the Day and Ferrari chief strategist, Sebastian Vettel. P7 may have been a step forward for him, but as his team radio messages showed, things are still far from well at the Scuderia.

In the eyes of many, the race at Barcelona should no longer be on the calendar, and Finley and Michelle wrap things up by voicing their own opinions on the matter, before cheering themselves up by looking ahead to the ridiculously exciting triple-header coming up next.

Head over to your provider of choice to listen to the latest episode or simply press play below.

