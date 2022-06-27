Torquing Point previews the upcoming British Grand Prix as well as the race-packed month of July as we head towards the summer break.

After a week off, Formula 1 is back this weekend as the teams head to Silverstone for the historic British Grand Prix.

Four drivers on the grid will take part in their hometown race but it is all eyes on Max Verstappen who will be looking to both build on his Championship lead but also avoid a lap-one exit unlike he did last year.

Henry Valantine is joined by Sam Cooper to preview the race as well as take a look at a bumper July that sees four races in five weekends as we gear up for the summer break.

Later in the show, the team discuss Sam’s interview with Haas race engineer Gary Gannon on what it is like being Mick Schumacher’s race engineer as well as the scenes inside the garage following Romain Grosjean’s fiery crash in Bahrain.

You will also hear about the new F1 22 game that is going to hit the shelves this week and what features you can expect from EA’s maiden release.

