Torquing Point: The 2020 Turkish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton stole the show at the Turkish Grand Prix, but his brilliance isn’t the only thing from the race that needs discussing.

Istanbul Park has always been a popular circuit, so excitement was high ahead of its long-awaited return to the sport. Finley and Michelle discuss the latest episode of Torquing Point by discussing whether it lived up to expectations, and why it was so challenging for drivers.

They then move on to undoubtedly the biggest story of the weekend, Lewis Hamilton, as the Brit equalled Michael Schumacher’s record tally of seven World Championships in some style with a stunning drive. How big of an achievement is it? And just how long can his reign of dominance go on for?

Following Hamilton home in P2, albeit some way behind, was the Racing Point of Sergio Perez. He now sits in P4 in the Drivers’ Championship despite missing two races this year. He’s been in the form of his life, is one of the drivers of the season, and unquestionably deserves a seat for next year, but whether he’ll get one is another matter…

The final man on the podium was the man who is taking Perez’s place at Racing Point, soon to be known as Aston Martin, in 2021, Sebastian Vettel. The German finally looked like his old self again, but is he back for good? And if so, just how much can he achieve with his new team, next year and beyond?

To wrap things up, the PF1 team then take a brief look back at the five races that were added late to the 2020 calendar as stand-in races and choose which ones they’d most like to see stick around for next season.

Head over to your provider of choice to listen to the latest episode or simply press play below.



