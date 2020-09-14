Torquing Point: The 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix

Madness in Mugello made it two great races in a row, and again left the PF1 team the task of making sense of the carnage. We did our best…

After a messy first corner of the Tuscan Grand Prix, the chaos reached another level nine laps later. Finley and Michelle kick things off by taking a look at the Safety Car restart that led to a huge incident, debating who, if anyone, was the blame for the pile-up that took out four cars.

The incident brought out the first of two Red Flags for the race, and with so many of those being waved recently, the pair discuss what the current state of affairs is when a race is suspended. Are standing starts the way to go? Should drivers be allowed a free pit-stop?

In a race that just 12 drivers finished, there were some stand-out performances that need to be talked about. As per usual, one of them came courtesy of Lewis Hamilton. Even after a poor start, he recovered to cruise to victory and take a step closer to sporting immortality. It begs the question, does Valtteri Bottas really believe that he can beat the Brit?

Behind the Mercedes drivers, Alex Albon passed Daniel Ricciardo to take P3 and his first-ever podium. With Pierre Gasly winning in Monza and Max Verstappen retiring early on at Mugello, there was more pressure than ever on the young Thai driver, and it’s fair to say he delivered. Looking ahead, it may well be the drive that secures him a 2021 seat at Red Bull…

Given it was Ferrari’s 1000th anniversary in F1, they just have to be discussed. While both cars finished in the points, it was yet another weekend with little to smile about in the Italian camp. They’ll be desperate to get back to winning ways, and the sport, fans and the PF1 team are all desperate to see it.

Episode number 20 is wrapped up with a discussion regarding whether Mugello deserves to be on the calendar again next season, and a brief look ahead to the Russian Grand Prix, where things probably won’t be quite as exciting. Mind you, looking at the last couple of weeks, who knows…

Head over to your provider of choice to listen to the latest episode or simply press play below.

