At an event where low downforce configurations dominate the narrative, with new front and rear wing solutions on display for many, there were still plenty of other technical details for us to cast our eyes over too.

Join us as we delve into the technical details that were on display at the Italian Grand Prix.

Italian Grand Prix: Digging into the details…

A close up of the winglets mounted on the face of the rear brake duct fence on the Red Bull RB21

A look at some of the details on the Haas VF-25 that we don’t often see, including the windows within the front brake drum arrangement and the bib damper.

A nice shot of the vane structure in the rear corner of the front wing on the Mercedes W16, which aids in generating outwash.

A nice shot showing some of the Ferrari powerunit installation on the Sauber C43, albeit with the rear section of the engine cover installed. Also note the vanes on the inner face of the rear brake duct fence, as they look to draw the cool air into the right areas.

The lower downforce rear wing solution on the McLaren MCL39, which features a small spoon-shaped section in the middle of the mainplane and an upper flap devoid of a Gurney flap on the trailing edge.

A close up of the detail in the forward section of the edge wing on the Racing Bulls VCARB02, with its upturned geometry and the vanes applied to the surface to help control extraction.

A great, top down overview of the Red Bull RB21’s front wing

The bib section on the McLaren MCL39 prior to being fitted to the damper and having the floor and plank fitted around it.

A closer look at the bib arrangement on the McLaren MCL39, this time with the damper attached. Also note the temperature strips stuck to the surface to monitor how much heat is being generated here, which is caused when the front of the plank comes into contact with the track.

The trimmed down upper flap on the Williams FW47’s front wing that the team introduced for Monza, in order to balance the car front-to-rear based on the rear wing they were running.

A close up of the Haas VF-25 front wing, which has numerous details to help generate outwash, including the half moon-shaped cutout, the curved flap tips and vanes hung from them. Also note the crinkled diveplane arrangement.

A look at the slender, single element beam wing at the rear of the Ferrari SF-25, whilst also paying attention to how the intersection between the rear suspension element and the brake duct inlet/outlet surfaces.

The front corner, including the fence arrangement and the edge wing on the Red Bull RB21.

The front wing on the Mercedes W16 featured a short chord upper element, as the team looked to reduce load, in order to balance the car front-to-rear.

The trimmed, low downforce front wing on the Racing Bulls VCARB02.

The trimmed front wing employed by Haas at the Italian GP in order to balance the choices they made with their rear wing and beam wing arrangement.

Aston Martin’s low downforce rear wing offering for Monza featured a gentle spoon-shaped mainplane and similarly curved upper flap, whilst the trailing edge was cut back to further reduce drag.

The edge wing was one of the areas where Red Bull made adjustments to their floor in Italy, all of which were subtle changes. The most obvious alteration was the inner floor stay at the rear of the assembly being moved beneath the floor, rather than mirroring the outboard one on the outer perimeter.

A look at the front suspension fairings in the foreground and floor fences in the background on the McLaren MCL39.

The low downforce front wing option used by Alpine at the Italian Grand Prix includes a trimmed trailing edge, with a shapely cutout working away from the inboard end.

A great shot of the Red Bull RB21 as it’s prepared for action, with the internal aspects of the brake duct arrangements clear to see.

Racing Bulls introduced a new, lower downforce rear wing arrangement for Monza, which featured mainplane and upper flap arrangement that didn’t take up much of the available box region, whilst the tip section was sat inboard of the rolled endplate and mainplane junction, altering how the cutout operates.

The trimmed rear wing solution used by Red Bull and Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix.

Taking in all the detail on show during the build phase of the McLaren MCL39, with the pipework and fairings used to help control the movement of air and heat around the front brake duct assembly are clearly visible.

A comparison showing the two low downforce rear wing configurations installed by Ferrari during the race weekend. The lower of the two was a re-up of the previous years solution, whilst the upper saw the team trim the trailing edge of the upper flap to reduce drag further still.

