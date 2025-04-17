Join us as we delve into the preparation work undertaken by the teams for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and break down all the technical details on display.

Be sure to check back throughout the course of the weekend, as we’ll be updating the site with more galleries as they arrive from the circuit.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Digging into the details…

An extreme close-up of the front wing from the Williams FW47, showing off the metalwork used for the slot gap separator brackets and the upper flaps pivots, whilst the out-turned flap tips in the endplate juncture are also visible.

A look at the rear brake duct assembly on the Ferrari SF-25, which notably has guards across the inlet in order to reduce the chances of debris being ingested.

A bare Mercedes W16 chassis is left outside the garage in preparation for use by the marshalls for extrication practice and gives us a good impression of how minimalistic the sidepod bodywork is, whilst we’re also treated to an unusual view of the roll hoop too.

Another angle showing the bare chassis outside the Mercedes garage, which provides us with more of an understanding of how the front suspension is mounted.

A mechanic works on the McLaren MCL39’s rear suspension, which also provides us with a view of the Mercedes power unit install, with a saddle-style cooler mounted above it.

Comparatively the Racing Bulls VCARB02 also has a saddle cooler layout above the Honda power unit.

The Ferrari SF-25 on stands in the garage as it’s prepared for action by the mechanics. Notably we can partially see the bib damper, as the bodywork and floor hasn’t been attached.

The Williams FW47 in a slightly different stage of the build than the Ferrari, as they have the floor on the car, which gives us an opportunity to see the floor fences, whilst the outer drum hasn’t been attached to the brake assembly giving us a view of the disc and caliper fairings.

The Mercedes W16 doesn’t have the chassis’ vanity panel attached in this image, which provides us with a view of the Belleville spring arrangement being used as part of their heave damper set up.

The Red Bull RB21 being prepared for action, with the outer brake drums still not installed we can see the disc and caliper fairings.

Similarly we have the McLaren MCL39 without the outer brake drum and the second nest yet installed, which reveals some of the internal ductwork and disc and caliper fairings. Also note the floor has been attached to the car, which provides a view of some of the floor fence detail.

A close up of the nose and front wing assembly on the Red Bull RB21.

The rear brake assembly on the McLaren MCL39 without the outer drum in place reveals the ducting and fairings for the disc and caliper.

A look at the floor fences on the A525 as it’s prepared for action in the Alpine garage.

Peering into the Mercedes garage we can see the torturous route the exhaust’s tailpipe must take over the rear suspension assembly, whilst we’re also able to see how the ancillary cooler is mounted over the rear of the power unit.

