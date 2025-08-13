Uncovered: The technical details behind F1 2025’s design secrets

Matthew Somerfield

Another look at some of the more intricate design details on show in the first half of the season, as we comb through some of the best technical images available.

From front wings, to diffusers and everything in between, Formula One teams are always looking for an edge over their competitors, which results in some very interesting design choices for us to observe.

No detail too small

McLaren MCL39 front suspension top down overview
Top down overview of the front suspension and steering arm fairings on the McLaren MCL39 shows the various geometries employed for aerodynamic purposes.
Aston Martin AMR25 floor edge wing
The forward, upswept section of the edge wing on the Aston Martin AMR25, which features a number of vanes to help control the airflow’s displacement as it exits from under the floor.
Ferrari SF-25 floor edge wing
The edge wing on the Ferrari SF-25, which features an L-Shaped rear section that works its way under the floor.
Red Bull RB21 front brake assembly
A peek beneath the front brake drum covers on the Red Bull RB21 reveals the ducting and fairings used to direct cool air to the various brake components.
McLaren MCL39 chassis detail
An overview of the McLaren MCL39 as it sat on the stands in the garage being prepared for action. Note the internal ducting and pipework of the front brake duct, which not only delivers cool air to the various brake components but also sets up a passage for the airflow between the drums that fit over the top.

Sauber C45 mirror
Sauber have a relatively unique winglet arrangement attached to their mirror housing to help direct the airflow around its body.
Mercedes W16 powerunit install
An unusual angle of the Mercedes W16 taken with the bodywork off the car shows the power unit and ancillaries installation.
Aston Martin AMR25 rear suspension
Prior to being installed on the car we’re granted a view of the rear crash structure, suspension and brake arrangement from the Aston Martin AMR25.
Williams FW47 front wing detail
A rare glimpse under the front wing and nose assembly on the Williams FW47 reveals the various details and contours that are employed.
Haas VF25 nose without vanity panel
The Haas VF25’s nose without the vanity panel in place.
Red Bull RB21 engine cover cooling louvres
A rearward view of the largest louvred cooling panel employed on the Red Bull RB21’s engine cover.
McLaren MCL39 front brake assembly
Another view of the front brake fairings at another stage in the build process.
Alpine A525 engine cover spine outlets
A close up of the outlets on the spine of the engine cover on the Alpine A525.
Sauber C45 diffuser
Spying on the Sauber C45’s diffuser as the car is lifted away from the circuit, results in a favourable view of the various geometrical features being employed.
Red Bull RB21 rear suspension & powerunit install
Under the covers of the Red Bull RB21 we’re treated with a view of the power unit and rear suspension, also note the vane structure on the rear brake duct’s end fence in the foreground.
Mercedes W16 floor edge wing
A close up of the forward, upswept section of the edge wing on the Mercedes W16, with the vanes notably angled at different rates to aid in redirecting the airflow.
Racing Bulls VCARB02 front brake duct
A peek under the brake drum of the Racing Bull’s VCARB02 reveals the pipework and fairings used to deliver cool air to the brake components.
McLaren MCL39 rear brake duct winglet
Aston Martin AMR25 rear brake assembly
The rear brake assembly on the Aston Martin prior to the drums being installed permits us a view of the brake disc and caliper fairings.
Ferrari SF-25 rear suspension
The Ferrari SF-25’s rear suspension arrangement.
Haas VF25 front brake duct
The Haas VF-25’s front brake inner drum arrangement, which has small vanes to help direct the airflow between this drum and the outer one that’s placed over it.
Mercedes W16 front brake duct inlet
A close up of the front brake duct inlet on the Mercedes W16, which notably has a more slender entrance in the lower portion.
Red Bull RB21 floor fences
A look at the front suspension fairings and floor fences on the Red Bull RB21
Sauber C45 front brake duct
Under the front brake duct’s outer drum cover we can see the pipework and fairings used to distribute cool air to the various brake components.
McLaren MCL39 rear brake duct winglet
Williams FW47 rear end overview
The high downforce bi-plane style beam wing arrangement on the Williams FW47, which is supplemented by the mini-winglet attached to the rear wing support pillar ahead of it.
Alpine A525 rear wing pillar mini winglet
A look at the double element mini-winglet mounted on the trailing edge of the rear wing pillar.
Mercedes W16 front brake duct inlet
Red Bull RB21 front brake assembly
McLaren MCL39 inner brake basket
A close up of the inner drum arrangement of the McLaren MCL39, which shows how the airflow is moved in the void between this drum and the outer one that will be placed over it.
Haas VF25 front wing outwash detail
A close up of the endplate flaps and mini-winglets used to outwash the airflow on the Haas VF25’s front wing.
Sauber C45 rear brake assembly
A look under the rear brake duct’s drum cover shows the fairing that envelopes the brake disc and the pipework that feeds cool air to the caliper.
Mercedes W16 front wing detail
The intricate detailing in the lower rear corner of the front wing and endplate juncture on the Mercedes W16, with the vane on top of the flap tips shaped to promote more outwash, which is enabled by the cutout in the endplate’s lower rear corner.
McLaren MCL39 front wing detail
A fantastic view of the ‘mermaid tail’ winglet arrangement in the lower rear corner of the McLaren MCL39’s front wing
Racing Bulls VCARB02 front wing detail
A close up of the front wing assembly on the Racing Bulls VCARB02, which features a longitudinal vane that displaces the tip sections of the three rearward flaps from the endplate’s vertical plane, altering how the outwash is being generated.
McLaren MCL39 rear brake duct
Another angle of the rear corner of the McLaren MCL39, this time revealing more of the brake duct’s upper winglet stack and outlet.

