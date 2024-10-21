A thrilling race in Austin ended with Charles Leclerc on top but there were good, and bad, performances up and down the grid.

Ferrari recorded a one-two and while Max Verstappen did not follow up his sprint victory with success in the race, his championship lead was extended. Here are your driver ratings.

Driver ratings for the 2024 United States Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc – 10

Perfetto.

A simply excellent drive from Leclerc who took the lead in Turn 1 and then grabbed full control of the race. The only man that ever looked like he could challenge Leclerc was Sainz but even his Ferrari team-mate finished 8.5 seconds behind.

There is simply nothing you can fault Leclerc on for what was a perfect day.

Carlos Sainz – 9.5

A great weekend from Sainz who followed up his sprint P3 to move one spot better in the race.

After he emerged from the opening corner behind Verstappen, Ferrari undercut the Red Bull driver to move into P2 and looked comfortable from then on out.

A slight hint of attacking Leclerc towards the end was snuffed out but Ferrari ended with a one-two in Austin.

Max Verstappen – 9

Some excellent examples of defending when at a pace and tyre disadvantage. McLaren have had their moans but Verstappen played exactly within the rulebook, putting his car where Norris wished it wasn’t and holding his position even without DRS.

It took an illegal overtake for Norris to finally get by and although it was not the race win Verstappen may have hoped for after a sprint victory, it is more breathing room between him and Norris in the Championship.

Lando Norris – 8

Two mistakes cost Norris dear in Austin.

The first came in Turn 1 of the opening lap where he looked to close the door on Verstappen but left it slightly ajar and the Dutchman did not need a second invitation.

That pushed him down to P4 but after the McLaren came alive towards the end of the first stint, he was able to extend his tyres and thus set up a late battle with Verstappen.

Clearly keen to avoid a repeat of Austria, Norris did not attempt any risk overtakes but ultimately the one he did pull off was illegal and cost him five seconds from the stewards.

McLaren should have told him to give the spot back and try again but for whatever reason, they insisted Norris was ahead at the apex when he clearly was not. More ground lost.

Oscar Piastri – 7

Left in the dust by his team-mate as Norris got more out of the car.

A P5 is nothing to turn your nose up at but considering how high Piastri has set the bar, it is also not something to write home about.

George Russell – 9

After a poor mistake in qualifying, George Rusell produced an excellent recovery drive to rise from the pit lane to sixth.

Even with a harsh penalty for pushing Bottas wide, Russell made it into the top 10 and ahead of the likes of Sergio Perez who started ninth.

Some valuable points scored by Russell and for Mercedes who at one point looked like they were having a horror Sunday.

Sergio Perez – 2

30 seconds behind his team-mate and behind a driver who started from the pit lane. Enough said.

Nico Hulkenberg – 8

Made up for an uncharacteristically poor quali with a good points finish and move onto 29 points for the season.

Liam Lawson – 8

One race and Lawson has already scored more points than Daniel Ricciardo did in the previous eight.

If that is not enough to justify Red Bull’s swap then the way Lawson went about his race will be. The Kiwi was not afraid to get his elbows out and sent Fernando Alonso into a tantrum. Lawson will not care though as he marks his F1 return with a P9 finish.

Franco Colapinto – 8

Franco Colapinto is a very fun driver to watch. Unfazed by who he is surrounded by and even unfazed that he has not got a seat next year, the Argentinian is an aggressive and quick driver, more than deserving of his points finish.

With Sauber still mulling over their 2025 line-up, Colapinto is becoming a stronger and stronger candidate with each passing race.

Kevin Magnussen – 7

Will feel disappointed after qualifying in the top 10 and ultimately finishing outside of it.

Pierre Gasly – 7

There was hope that Alpine had the pace for a top-six finish so how did Gasly finish 12th? A terrible pit stop, that’s how.

A 6.9s stop killed any kind of competitiveness Gasly had earned and when he emerged behind Magnussen, it was always an uphill challenge to get back in the points.

It will be extra frustration for the Frenchman after a great weekend up to that point.

Fernando Alonso – 6.5

Not only is the Aston car off the pace, it is getting worse. P13 for Alonso and can you say he could have done more? Probably not.

An immature outburst about Lawson suggests Alonso is a frustrated driver right now.

Yuki Tsunoda – 5.5

Was annoyed with the team that Lawson got ahead of him but it was not VCARB that did that.

Yuki Tsunoda’s trouble with track limits handed him a penalty and once Lawson got ahead, some frustration crept into Tsunoda’s race and he spun off.

Lance Stroll – 5.5

P15 and Stroll not able to get anything out of an underwhelming car.

Alex Albon – 5

Made contact with Ocon in the opening stages which compromised his race but it is not a great day when your rookie team-mate finishes in the points and you are in 16th.

Valtteri Bottas – 5

It says a lot that the only TV time Bottas got was when Verstappen and Norris lapped him late on.

Of course, the car is not great but it is another poor result for Bottas.

Esteban Ocon – 5.5

Was tagged by Albon in the opening lap which all but ruined his small chance of getting in the points. A P18 finish and Gasly pulls one race back in the Alpine team-mate battle.

Zhou Guanyu – 4

Spun early on to fall down to the back and Zhou Guanyu’s F1 career is ending with a whimper.

Did not finish

Lewis Hamilton – 5

Made a mistake in quali and then did so again in the race to make an early exit, offsetting a brilliant start. 100% the car Toto Wolff said which explains why one of the most experienced drivers on the grid can make such a mistake.

