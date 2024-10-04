The United States Grand Prix is right around the corner, and if you’re one of the several hundred thousand fans expected to turn up throughout the weekend, then there’s a good chance you’re looking for ways to make the most of your visit to Austin, Texas.

As a former Austinite, a current resident of the Texas Hill Country, and the go-to tour guide for what to do in Austin, I know how intimidating it can be to feel like you’ve maximized your trip to Texas’ state Capitol. To help you plan your trip, I’ve got plenty of (personally vetted) recommendations for enjoying the best of Austin.

PlanetF1.com’s guide to Austin, TX: The Essentials

If you’ve planned a trip to Austin, Texas, then you’re probably well familiar with the city’s slogan: Keep Austin Weird. Local cynics will dispute the relevance of the catchphrase today, but don’t let them fool you. Austin is a great city packed with incredible food, nightly live music, and cultural excursions you just can’t find anywhere else.

In this guide, I’m sharing some specific recommendations for restaurants, bars, and activities to maximize the magic of the race weekend. But before I get into the details, let’s get a little overview of what the city has to offer.

Austin is a city packed with culinary delights. If this is your first trip to Texas, I’d recommend carving out a plan to sample Texas barbecue, Tex-Mex foods (particularly queso), incredible breakfasts, and something weird from a food truck. You’ll find plenty of examples of each kind of establishment around town, and I’ll be honest: It’s tough to be disappointed by a restaurant in Austin.

If it’s an alcoholic beverage you’re after, make sure to sample at least one frozen prickly pear margarita while you’re in town (ideally as you’re munching on some chips and queso). You’ll also have your pick of creative cocktails, local breweries, and plenty of Halloween-themed bars guaranteed to please.

And if you’re looking for a little off-track entertainment, don’t miss out on Austin’s incredible live music and/or comedy scene, its ample shopping opportunities, and plenty of certifiably strange Austin-specific classics.

Hungry? Where to eat in Austin, Texas

Sit down at any restaurant in Austin, and you’re guaranteed a good meal, whether you’re at a high-class establishment or a food truck. To help guide your choices, we’ve got some suggestions.

If it’s barbecue you’re after — and it should be — then your options are endless. But rather than wait in like for some brisket at Franklin’s, take a trip to La Barbecue or Micklethwait Craft Meats instead. La Barbecue is a woman-owned establishment specializing in salty, flavorful meats, while Micklethwait’s trailer has redefined Texas barbecue for the entire state.

But my two personal favorite BBQ joints are Asian inspired: Loro and Kemuri Tatsu-ya. Loro is an Asian-style smokehouse with a few different locations serving up everything from brisket (with Thai herbs) to fried chicken sandwiches. Kemuri Tatsu-ya, though, is easily my favorite restaurant, ever; it blends Japanese influence with Texas barbecue, resulting in incredible dishes like a “hot pocket” made of brisket and smoked gouda wrapped in tofu and then fried.

You also don’t want to miss out on Tex-Mex classics — especially for breakfast! Jo’s Bakery and Coffee Shop has been serving up migas — scrambled eggs with tortilla chips and salsa — for decades, while Veracruz All Natural is ideal for quick, cheap tacos. Vaquero Taquero has some of the best al pastor tacos you’ll find, while Tamale House East is known for its incredible (you guessed it) tamales.

If you’re gunning for more classic Southern fare, Olamaie and Odd Duck both offer elevated farm-to-table spins on classics like stuffed quail, fried pork chops, and cornbread.

But for some quick bites after a long day at the track, check out one of Austin’s many local chains. Chuy’s serves us simple Tex-Mex staples like fajitas and enchiladas, served up with tasty margaritas. P. Terry’s is a simple burger joint that emanates retro vibes. Via313 serves up delicious Detroit-style pizzas from a handful of different food trucks. Meanwhile, Chi’Lantro is a Korean-Mexican fusion restaurant serving up addictive kimchi fries and build-your-own-bowl options.

Get up to speed ahead of the US Grand Prix:

👉 Why Sergio Perez’s seat at Red Bull is a big deal for North America

👉 Disappointed, insulted, disgusted: How US F1 fans reacted to brutal Andretti rejection

Thirsty? The best bars in Austin, Texas

There’s no shortage of great bars in Austin, ranging from the most down-to-earth basics to high-quality cocktail bars and everything in between. To help organize my recommendations, I’m going to talk about a few different areas of town.

The first is Sixth Street, also known as “Dirty Sixth.” This is party central for college students at the University of Texas, which means you can expect affordable drinks and a high-intensity atmosphere. You can start off easy with some quality sips at The Driskill, a hotel built in 1886, before heading off to Violet Crown Social Club, Las Perlas, Casino el Camino, or Zilker Brewing Company for locally crafted beers.

Fourth Street, known as the Warehouse District, is Austin’s unofficial LGBTQ+ neighborhood, with Highland Lounge, Oilcan Harrys, and Rain on 4th serving as the key players. The area also boasts unique concepts like Péché, an absinthe bar, and Halcyon, where you can gather around a tiny fire and cook s’mores indoors.

And on South Congress Avenue, head to the Continental Club for live music and great drinks, icy margaritas at Guero’s, and courtyard drinks at the iconic Hotel San José.

October is a delightful month to be in Austin, as countless bars don their cobwebs and skeletons in honor of Halloween. At Nickel City, you’ll be treated to a Moe’s Tavern theme that’ll make you feel like you’re living in an episode of The Simpsons, while at Gibson Street Bar, you can enjoy a few drinks before checking out the Twisted Carnival attraction out back.

You can check out a Beetlejuice theme at The Cavalier and Lucille, a Little Shop of Horrors theme at Lefty’s Brick Bar, or venture into the black lagoon at King Bee.

Ready for fun? Austin’s best attractions

To keep in the spooky spirit, one of Austin’s most unique attractions is the nightly flying of the bats! Congress Bridge makes a wonderful home for adorable Mexican free-tailed bats, and every night at sunset, you can watch them begin to flutter out of their home for a night on the town. While you can pay for a bat tour, it’s also entirely free to stake out a place on or under the bridge for a great view.

Austin is best known for its live music scene, and if you’re looking to catch a band in action, you can go a few different ways. There are plenty of great music venues, but for a more casual approach, take a trip to just about any bar in town; you’ll almost inevitably be greeted with a live band.

For more of the arts, Austin has a great comedy scene thanks to venues like the Mothership, Capitol City Comedy Club, The Creek and The Cave, The Hideout Theater, Fallout Theater, and so many more. And for an Austin classic, make a point to hit up Esther’s Follies for an amazing vaudeville theater experience.

If you’re looking for an authentically Austin excursion, try Peter Pan Mini Golf, a bring-your-own-beverages mini golf course loaded with some strange and delightful statues pulled straight from 1948. Or jet off to The Longhorn Saloon for Chicken Sh*t Bingo, where — you guessed it — chickens determine the winner of a cash prize based on where they use the toilet. And if you’re less keen on Halloween than other holidays, Lala’s Little Nugget is an adorable bar decorated year-round for Christmas.

Finally, don’t miss out on the great shopping experiences in Austin. South Congress Avenue boasts old-timey candy stores and iconic cowboy boot manufacturers, while 2nd Street District downtown features higher-end shops as well as Toy Joy, which has been named one of the best toy stores in the world!

Read next: Key track change coming at COTA in time for F1’s return to Austin