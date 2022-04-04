Watch: Torquing Point – 2022 Winners and Losers So Far

Now that two races have passed, our latest episode of Torquing Point goes through who have been the biggest winners and losers from the early stages of the season so far.

Henry Valantine is joined by motorsport content creator Keira Megan to delve through who has had the most substantial turnarounds in fortune in 2022 – for better or worse – and how this will impact the year ahead.

Some of your opinions are picked out and used in the episode as well, so make sure you listen through to see if anything sounds familiar from the PlanetF1 comments section…

The Mercedes-powered cars get a slightly dishonourable mention for how their seasons have panned out so far, with a couple of midfielders hailed for their progress.

Keira then takes us through her unique first memory of Formula 1 as a whole and how she got into the sport in F1 Firsts, and we then look ahead to how the Australian Grand Prix could well unfold at the weekend, with plenty of changes afoot in Melbourne.

