Cadillac is provisionally set to join the Formula 1 grid in 2026, but the GM brand’s ambitions are far wider in scope than that.

In order to develop impressive young talent from the ground up, Cadillac is hoping to also establish teams in Formula 2 and Formula 3 — and we have some driver suggestions lined up that would help introduce young American drivers to the Formula 1 world.

Who should join Cadillac’s Formula 2 lineup?

Max Esterson

Max Esterson will enter his second year of Formula 3 in 2025. Assuming that he’ll continue progressing up the ladder, and that Cadillac will need a few years to organize its Formula 2 teams, this young American would be a great pick.

We spoke to Esterson earlier this year about what it’s like pursuing the American dream out in Europe, and his vision is clear: He will be a Formula 1 driver one day. Until then, he’ll have a few more years to work his way up the junior ladder — and partnering with Cadillac in Formula 2 could be an ideal way to guarantee his shot in F1.

Nolan Siegel

Another promising young American driver is Nolan Siegel, who will be racing with McLaren in IndyCar’s 2025 season.

This year was Siegel’s first as an IndyCar driver, and he comported himself well. His failure to qualify for the Indy 500 only served to highlight his strength of character and his potential as a competitor.

He’s still in his early years of IndyCar, though, which means a Formula 2 swap could be on the horizon.

Who should join Cadillac’s Formula 3 lineup?

Chloe Chambers

20-year-old Chloe Chambers already has an impressive resume despite her age. She’s a world record holder in the fastest vehicle slalom category, and she’s been digging into the open-wheel racing world courtesy of F1 Academy.

Chambers secured her first win in F1A at Catalunya, and with two races remaining, she’s sitting fifth in the championship. Another year in the woman-only series is in her future, giving her ample time to earn a Formula 3 seat. Racing there with Cadillac would only be a boon for her — and, as a plus, she already has Andretti connections courtesy of her Formula E rookie test.

Ugo Ugochukwu

Say hello to your 2024 Macau Grand Prix winner and current FRECA driver Ugo Ugochukwu.

This 17-year-old talent is currently signed to the McLaren Driver Development Programme, and he’s been racing for over a decade, taking home an impressive number of karting championships on his path to the F1 junior ladder. In 2025, Ugochukwu will make the leap to Formula 3 with Prema Racing — meaning he’ll already be familiar with the name of the game should he join Cadillac.

Bonus: Connor Zilisch

Connor Zilisch burst onto the racing scene in a big way in 2024. His decorated season started off with a class win at the Rolex 24, followed almost immediately by a win at the 12 Hours of Sebring. He took victory in his first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Watkins Glen, and he’s won or finished second in almost every ARCA race he’s ever entered.

At just 18 years old, Zilisch has an incredible racing career in front of him. He’s committed to the stock car racing world for now, but it wouldn’t take much for him to leverage his GM connections to find his way into F3 or F2 in the future.