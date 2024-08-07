Cadillac returned to the endurance racing scene in 2023, but it’ll be shaking up the status quo heading in 2025 — and it could very well signal an evolution in its Formula 1 power unit program.

The General Motors brand will partner with Hertz Team JOTA in 2025 for a two-car, multi-year effort in the World Endurance Championship hypercar program.

Cadillac’s chaotic two years in endurance racing

When Cadillac announced its return to endurance racing via the World Endurance Championship, it did so with Chip Ganassi Racing. The partnership in some ways made sense: Both Cadillac and CGR are American companies looking for a greater hold in the international motorsport marketplace.

But at the start of 2024, it was announced that the two entities would be parting ways at the end of the year. Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti is expected to take on Cadillac’s IMSA SportsCar Championship program, but its WEC plans have just been confirmed.

Cadillac will partner with United Kingdom-based privateer Hertz Team JOTA — and it could have a significant impact on the company’s prospective Formula 1 program.

JOTA has been a regular player in the international endurance racing game for decades, though it only recently evolved to take on a Hypercar program. While exploring deals for 2024, it reached out to Cadillac — and that approach has paid off.

JOTA and Cadillac will partner together for three years; though the team has been successful in different classes, it is looking to take a full-on victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the future.

Delve into the world of endurance racing

👉 Why Cadillac’s Le Mans experience proves it’s absolutely ready for F1

👉 Drug runners, fraudsters, and scammers: The American criminals who raced at Le Mans

The partnership with JOTA will give Cadillac an opportunity to begin growing deeper roots in the international racing scene while also working from JOTA’s UK headquarters — an important step for a brand looking to field a formidable Formula 1 power unit program in the near future.

First and foremost, JOTA has ample experience in the international racing scene thanks to its entries in everything from WEC to ELMS to the Asian Le Mans Series.

This will allow Cadillac to begin working closely with a competent and respected WEC team, one with connections and contacts all throughout the world.

Those kinds of contacts — as well as the ongoing experience of building a high-powered hybrid racing engine — will be a massive boon for Cadillac.

Though GM is already rumored to be pursuing a partnership with Alpine, any additional experience will inevitably benefit the F1 program, which appears to be right on schedule.

Read next: How four blasts from F1’s past are performing in IMSA SportsCar Championship