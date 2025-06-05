What is a Technical Directive in F1?

Formula 1’s rule book is as long as it is complicated, with both Sporting and Technical regulations used as a means to govern the sport, whilst the FIA’s underlying Sporting Code must also be observed by competitors.

The FIA also uses ‘Technical Directives’ as a means to address or clarify any ambiguities or grey areas that might arise from a different interpretation of the rules, and serve as an addendum to the technical regulations.

Why does the FIA issue a Technical Directive in Formula 1?

Unlike the regulations, these Technical Directives are not available to the public and, shy of working for one of the teams or the FIA, keeping on top of all the technical directives currently in place is a nigh-on impossible task.

Yet they play a crucial role for teams and serve numerous purposes through their use in clarifying what is and isn’t permitted under the technical regulations.

Technical directives can be used for example such as announcing changes being made to legality tests; they act as a guide for teams on how the FIA interprets the rules, and how that might affect a competitor should they be brought before the stewards.

They can also act as a temporary measure before a formal rule change is ratified and incorporated into the rulebook properly.

Furthermore, they can add clarity and provide more specific guidance on how certain aspects of the regulations might be perceived if a team is looking to introduce a new solution.

They can also be issued as a response to inquiries about how teams believe another is benefiting from a solution that might tread the tightrope of legality – a point McLaren CEO Zak Brown has suggested has been exploited and weaponised at times.

Technical Directives only tend to fall into the public domain when a team feels it might provide them with some political advantage and alter the narrative in regards to what is considered right, or wrong. Often, they don’t become common knowledge at all.

This is because some Technical Directives have more weight than others, and their relative importance changes as time passes and another interpretation of a similar concept might be considered.

In these circumstances, and where there hasn’t been the requirement to alter the wording within the regulations, there are often multiple versions of the same Technical Directive, with the new version adding further context to the one that came before it.

Then this happens, there’s often a letter assigned to the end of the numbered sequence, in order to differentiate them from previous iterations of the same Directive.

Dozens of Technical Directives can be in play at any given time, with a number becoming especially prominent in F1 2025.

These saw a focus placed on front and rear wing deflection, skid blocks, and the treatment of bodywork around the wheels.

But the list remains fluid, with the FIA able to introduce Technical Directives quite quickly – from one event to the next – when warranted.

Examples of recent Technical Directives issued

TD006A – bodywork and tyre treatment

TD006A relates to the design of wheel bodywork and tyre treatment, with the FIA also sharing correspondence made between Red Bull and the FIA regarding its queries about McLaren’s braking system and potential water cooling tricks.

TD015 – skid block material

TD015 relates to the skid block material and the tests conducted at the Spanish Grand Prix and the plans originally set out to use Stainless Steel skids at certain events in 2025.

TD018 – front wing load tests

TD018 relates to front wing flexion and covers the revised load and deflection tests introduced at the Spanish Grand Prix.

TD039M – skid block material

TD039M pertains to skid block design and is also related to clarifications on how the depth of the plank is measured in scrutineering.

TD055A – revision of rear wing ‘slot gap’ deflection measurements

TD055A is a further clarification on how the FIA will measure and scrutinise rear wing gap deflection, as a follow-up to the changes implemented to prevent ‘mini-DRS’ style solutions.