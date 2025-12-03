Yuki Tsunoda has confirmation that his time on the F1 grid will be over, at least for now, following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Tsunoda gave a beautifully-wrapped gift to Max Verstappen in the Qatar Sprint with his quick yield, winking at Red Bull in the process. But, it was too little, too late. Alas, there will be no Yuki Tsunoda on the F1 2026 starting grid in Melbourne, but his options and potential opportunities for the future, are plentiful. Let’s take a look at them.

Yuki Tsunoda has fate confirmed by Red Bull

As reported by PlanetF1.com earlier this week, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies confirmed in Qatar that come Tuesday, the F1 2026 driver line-ups for both teams would be confirmed. That is exactly what happened.

Max Verstappen, you will not be shocked to hear, remains at Red Bull. He is to be partnered next year by Isack Hadjar. This is the Frenchman’s reward (if you can call being Verstappen’s teammate a reward) for his impressive rookie season with Racing Bulls.

Speaking of that team, Liam Lawson stays for F1 2026, while Arvid Lindblad will swap Formula 2 for a Racing Bulls seat.

Yuki, sadly, lost this particular game of musical chairs. He must make do with the Red Bull test and reserve driver role from the start of next year.

Maybe Yuki Tsunoda has an F1 future with Red Bull

Of course, retaining Tsunoda is a calculated move by Red Bull, and his new role could yet prove his ticket back onto the grid.

A solid-looking pair of line-ups for the Red Bull teams, absolutely. Unbreakable? Not necessarily.

Just like Hadjar has turned heads this year with Racing Bulls, Tsunoda was making himself undeniable in that seat earlier this year, securing that long-awaited call-up when Red Bull very quickly gave up on their Lawson experiment.

Now, Hadjar gets his shot, but recent history stacks the deck against Hadjar, and his chances of giving Red Bull what they want in a second driver, someone who will not beat Verstappen, but provide effective support to his Drivers’ Championship ambitions, and ensure that the Constructors’ title comes to Milton Keynes.

Yet, no valid reason exists right now to say that he will also fail at Red Bull. Hadjar has shown speed and a steely mentality, bouncing back magnificently from the tears in Melbourne.

But, if he does, Red Bull has the option to trigger another switcheroo or two, which could give Tsunoda his route back in.

If the Red Bull Racing door does not re-open, then, say the untested Arvid Lindblad, despite his huge potential, cannot acclimatise to F1 as hoped. Red Bull has a solid option waiting in reserve to drop in alongside Lawson to steady the ship.

Yuki Tsunoda can negotiate outside Red Bull for F1 return

Even if Tsunoda cannot get back onto the grid in a Red Bull-run car, he has the chance to sign with another team.

As test and reserve driver, Tsunoda has the benefit of still being present in the F1 circus. He keeps his name relevant, and can talk to the right people.

Take a look at Valtteri Bottas. He has spent 2025 as the Mercedes reserve, after losing his Sauber seat, and will be back for F1 2026 with Cadillac.

Or how about Alex Albon. He went through the same experience of demotion from Red Bull racer to reserve. He secured a comeback with Williams, and has gone from strength to strength since.

Yuki Tsunoda to Aston Martin?

Out of all the teams which Tsunoda could get a drive with, one name which continues to crop up frequently is Aston Martin.

Crucially, Aston Martin makes the switch to Honda power from F1 2026. The Japanese manufacturer is a long-time backer of Tsunoda.

Fernando Alonso has hinted at F1 2026 potentially being his final season, music to the ears of Tsunoda, who may already be smelling that Aston Martin opportunity.

Of course, it is not as simple as asking Honda nicely to get him a race seat, and Aston Martin jump all over it.

This is a team which wants to be fighting for championships in the coming years, and Tsunoda’s Red Bull performances will not exactly inspire confidence down the road at Silverstone that the Japanese racer is up to that task.

Yuki Tsunoda: The next Takuma Sato?

Perhaps, the stars just will not align for Tsunoda to race in F1 again. That is not a disaster. There is a motorsport ocean which extends far beyond Formula 1.

An increasingly-popular F1 alternative which drivers are turning to is IndyCar, and this could be an ideal way for Tsunoda to continue his single-seater career, and reach new levels of success.

He only needs to look at what compatriot Takuma Sato has been able to do.

Sato, like Tsunoda, was one of Formula 1’s more popular characters, even if he did not have a glittering resume. That changed when he headed to IndyCar.

Sato has twice won the Indianapolis 500, the jewel in the crown of the IndyCar calendar. It is an achievement which, when combined with 24 Hours of Le Mans and Monaco Grand Prix victory, forms the ‘triple crown of motorsport’.

Honda could also help open this avenue for Tsunoda, but let’s be honest, he has the kind of talent which should interest any IndyCar team, and the ability to build a fantastic career for himself across the pond all off his own bat.

