McLaren are closing in a 10th Constructors’ Championship but just when can the runaway leaders clinch the title?

After a fight that went to the final race last season, McLaren’s march to the 2025 crown is likely to finish much sooner with the team already on double the points than any other.

When can McLaren mathematically win the 2025 Constructors’ title?

Mathematically, McLaren could win the 2025 Constructors’ Championship after just three more races, meaning they would be champions come the end of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

For that to happen, there would need to be a lot of luck going their way though as McLaren would have to score the maximum 44 points in each race and hope that second-place Ferrari do not add to their tally.

Realistically, the title race will go on longer than that but even if Ferrari finished third and fourth in every race, if McLaren secured one-twos from now to Singapore, they would win the Championship.

Will McLaren break any records?

McLaren’s impressive season so far means they are look on course to break a number of records if the year progresses at the same pace.

First up, there is the record points total, which Red Bull hold having secured 860 in their dominant 2023 season. McLaren are currently on 516 with 529 points left to play so could in theory end on 1,045, which would obliterate the record.

In terms of the earliest a Constructors’ title has been won, you have to go back to 1988 when McLaren clinched the Championship with five of the 16 rounds remaining. That translates to 31.25% of the season remaining.

We are just over the halfway point of the 2025 season and if McLaren were to seal the deal after Baku, that would leave 29% of the year to go, meaning the 1988 record is safe.

It would, though, be the quickest title win for over three decades with Ferrari’s 2004 win (27.78%) and Red Bull’s 2023 (27.27%) the only other victories to come close.

What about the Drivers’ title?

In contrast to the Constructors’ battle, the Drivers’ Championship is a much closer affair with Oscar Piastri just 16 points ahead of Lando Norris.

Mathematically, the Australian can win the title after the United States Grand Prix but that would require Norris to score at most eight points between now and then.

Norris meanwhile can win it a race later at the Mexican Grand Prix.

If Piastri was to finish first with Norris second every race, the Australian would win by 61 points come the end of the year.

