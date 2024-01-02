Where are they now? All 12 Red Bull drivers in the team’s 20-year history

As Red Bull enter their 20th season of competing, we are taking a look back at all the drivers to ever line up for the team.

To make things easier, we are not counting Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri drivers even if their pay cheque is signed by the same person and it is only the ones who actually competed in a race.

So even if the likes of Liam Lawson and Jake Dennis have driven the Red Bull car, they are not included for the time being. With that in mind, here are all 12 drivers to have raced for the Red Bull senior team and what they are up to now.

Robert Doornbos – three races, zero wins, zero podiums

The number of series Dutch driver Robert Doornbos has competed in is by far the longest of any driver on this list, but he almost never even got into motorsports having enjoyed tennis as a kid.

It was actually Jacques Villeneuve who suggested a Formula Ford start and since then, he worked his way up to F1 and Minardi in 2005.

He raced in what were the final eight grands prix of Minardi’s existence but failed to score points and ended the season 25th in the standings.

The following season he was given just three races at Red Bull under his old F3000 boss Christian Horner after Christian Klien was dropped from the team.

He left F1 in 2007 and competed in the Champ Car World Series before being involved in another merger as CCWS joined forces with IndyCar.

Again, he found himself without a seat and 2009 was his last year of racing.

These days, he is an F1 analyst for Ziggo Sport as well as co-founder of a company, Kiiroo, but we think it is best you find out for yourself what they sell.

Vitantonio Liuzzi – four races, zero wins, zero podiums

A pre-season agreement meant that despite Red Bull choosing Christian Klien over him, Vitantonio Liuzzi did race in three grands prix in the 2005 season.

His debut was in the San Marino Grand Prix where he finished eighth but two retirements followed by P9 at the Nurburgring saw Klien return full time.

The following year he raced for Toro Rosso before joining Force India in 2009 for the final five races of the season.

His last F1 drive would be for HRT before leaving the sport at the end of the 2011 season.

He then went on to compete in a number of series including V8 Supercars, the International Superstars Series, WEC, Super GT, Super Formula and most recently Formula E.

But he hung up his racing boots in 2017 and has been working for the FIA as a race steward.

Pierre Gasly – 12 races, zero wins, zero podiums

Since his famous departure from Red Bull, Pierre Gasly had done an excellent job of rebuilding his reputation.

The first steps of his recovery came at AlphaTauri with a memorable Monza victory being his and the team’s highlight since the rebrand.

But sensing he had hit a glass ceiling, Gasly opted to leave Red Bull at the end of the 2022 season and he joined fellow Frenchman Esteban Ocon at Alpine.

His first season at the French constructor was one of misfortune but there were moments of class, including a podium at Zandvoort, that suggest his deal will be extended beyond its current 2024 end date.

Daniil Kvyat – 21 races, zero wins, two podiums

Daniil Kyvat’s career has almost mirrored Max Verstappen’s in a way in that every time the Dutchman moved up, it seemed to be at the expense of the Russian.

Having dropped back down to Toro Rosso in 2016, he lost his seat the following year and spent 2018 as third driver for Ferrari.

But a season later he was back at Red Bull’s junior outfit and was part of the team’s rebrand to AlphaTauri in 2020.

But that would be his final full season in F1 as he left the sport in 2021 having been one of Alpine’s reserve drivers.

Kyvat’s F1 departure was by no means the end of his motorsport career though as he raced in WEC in 2023 and will do so again in 2024, for Lamborghini’s factory team.

He also had three outings in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series for Team Hezeburg and took part in a Formula E rookie drivers’ test in Berlin.

Christian Klien – 28 races, zero wins, zero podiums

Having joined Jaguar in 2004, Christian Klien stayed on when Red Bull took over in 2005 and was put up against Liuzzi for the second seat alongside David Coulthard.

Klien would win that battle but struggled to match the performances of DC and moved to Honda in 2007. His final F1 stint would be at HRT before moving into endurance and sports car racing.

Even at the age of 40, the Austrian is still racing and competed in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup and 24H GT Series with JP Motorsport last year.

Sergio Perez – 66 races, five wins, 25 podiums

Sergio Perez ended 2023 having completed 66 total grands prix for Red Bull but his best season may well have been his first with the team.

He became the perfect team-mate for Max Verstappen in 2021 but has since struggled to find any kind of consistent form.

His best is two wins in a year, which he achieved in 2022 and 2023, but with indications this will be his last season with the team, he will hope to increase that tally in 2024 to prove otherwise.

Alex Albon – 26 races, zero wins, two podiums

Having become another young driver to be bombed out of the Red Bull seat, Alex Albon has rebuilt his reputation with some excellent years at Williams.

In 2022 he scored just four points but when Williams had a more competitive car in 2023, his true ability was on display.

A P13 finish in the championship arguably did not do his performances justice but it has got him the attention of many other teams wondering if he could be ready for another go in one of the sport’s best seats.

David Coulthard – 71 races, zero wins, two podiums

David Coulthard may never have won a race for Red Bull but he is certainly one of the team’s most important figures in their history.

In 2005, Red Bull were the newcomers on the grid having bought Jaguar and were in need of some drivers. Klien had already signed on but Red Bull pulled off quite a coup by convincing DC to join them.

The Scot was a 13-time race winner at Williams and then McLaren but entered the 2004 season knowing he was going to lose his McLaren seat. At the end of the year, he was offered a test role at Ferrari but Red Bull’s offer of a race seat was enough to tempt him over.

But aside from his work on the track, arguably DC’s biggest contribution to Red Bull was convincing Adrian Newey to join and the rest is history.

As for what he is up to now, DC has built himself quite the media career and regularly appears on Channel 4’s coverage of the sport in the UK. He also has his own podcast with Eddie Jordan called Formula For Success.

He has also established his own company called More than Equal, designed to help women in motorsport.

Daniel Ricciardo – 100 races, seven wins, 29 podiums

There will always be the question of what would have happened had Daniel Ricciardo stayed at Red Bull in 2019.

Sensing the tide was turning in Max Verstappen’s favour, he opted to switch to Renault before a disastrous spell at McLaren but unfortunately for Ricciardo, he got out of Red Bull at just the wrong time.

In 2019, Red Bull began their works partnership with Honda and two years later, they would have a car capable of powering Verstappen to a world title.

Ricciardo meanwhile was enduring a tough start to life in Woking. He was let go, for the not so reported small sum of $17 million, before rejoining the Red Bull group as third driver.

He was eventually promoted up to the AlphaTauri seat and will race again for the team in 2024.

Sebastian Vettel – Four World Championships, 113 races, 38 wins, 65 podiums

If DC was the one who kickstarted Red Bull as a team, Sebastian Vettel was the one who made them the title-winning outfit we know today.

Vettel moved up to Red Bull at the age of 21 but came with a huge reputation thanks to his previous years. His surprise win with Toro Rosso at the Italian Grand prix suggested Vettel could be one of the best – but his time at Red Bull was one of those rare occurrences of the perfect blend of driver and machine.

The RB6 was dubbed the car with the most downforce in F1 history by Newey and would power Vettel to five wins out of 19 races which was enough to win the world title.

It was not a flash in the pan with the German going on to win the next three championships, including one of the most dominant seasons of all time: 2013.

Vettel would leave Red Bull for Ferrari in 2015, where he picked up 14 wins, before a final stint at Aston Martin.

He retired at the age of 35 and has since been spotted occasionally at an F1 circuit, including Japan where he opened a bee sanctuary at Turn 2.

His racing has been limited to just the Race of Champions in 2023, a drive of the RB7 at Nurburgring and some runs at Goodwood.

Mark Webber – 129 races, nine wins, 41 podiums

Like Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez in later years, Mark Webber was a crucial part of a dominant team’s success with Red Bull’s early 2010s title wins but unlike those other two, he was not afraid to put up a fight.

He challenged Vettel when he could, including the infamous ‘Multi-21’ affair, but ultimately it was the German who prevailed.

That is not to take anything away from Webber’s Red Bull career though, with nine victories to his name, a number only Vettel and Verstappen have beaten.

He left Red Bull in 2013 and retired from F1 before returning to endurance racing with Porsche, winning the 2015 World Endurance Championship title in the process.

Away from the track, Webber, alongside his wife, set up a management company called JAM Sports Management which currently has Oscar Piastri on its books.

Max Verstappen – Three World Championships, 162 races, 54 wins, 98 podiums

We would be surprised if you clicked on this article and did not know where Max Verstappen currently was but just in case, the Dutchman is still very much part of the Red Bull organisation.

His first association with the company came in August 2014 when he joined their junior team after testing a Formula Renault 3.5 car.

The following season, he and Carlos Sainz formed an all-new partnership at Toro Rosso before Verstappen made a memorable move up to Red Bull for the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, winning that race.

Since then, Verstappen has transformed from highly-rated young prospect to one of the best to ever do it. Three world titles, 54 wins and 98 podiums. The only question now: what will he achieve come the end of his career?

