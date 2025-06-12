F1 team HQs: Where each team is based and plan major upgrades

Ever wondered where certain F1 teams are based? Well now you can find out with our helpful list of all 10 constructors plus the power unit suppliers.

Although Formula 1 is a global championship, the heart of it is very much in the UK with six teams having some kind of base in England. There are other teams based elsewhere with locations in France, Italy and the US, so here is where every current F1 team is based and how they came to be there.

F1 team factories: Where each team is based

Red Bull

Milton Keynes, UK

Red Bull Technology Campus, Building, 2 Bradbourne Drive, Tilbrook, Milton Keynes, MK7 8AT

Like a lot of teams on the grid, Red Bull’s factory dates back to long before it had Red Bull’s logo above the door.

The base in Milton Keynes was first used by Sir Jackie Stewart and his Stewart Grand Prix team in 1997 until 1999 when they were bought out by Ford. The American car giant changed the name to Jaguar but kept Stewart’s HQ in the south east of Milton Keynes.

Jaguar eventually sold up to Red Bull in 2005 and it has been the home of the five-time Constructors’ World Champions ever since.

Of course, plenty of renovations have gone on since ground was first broken and the racing team shares the campus with Red Bull Advanced Technologies which serves as the commercial technology and engineering services arm of Red Bull Racing.

While the majority of Red Bull’s design and testing work takes place in their Milton Keynes base, they still use a wind tunnel that was originally created by the former Arrows team.

The wind tunnel has been described as “relic of the Cold War” by Christian Horner as it was originally an aircraft development facility, first operating as RAE Bedford in 1946.

Horner said one of late-founder Dietrich Mateschitz’s final commitments to Red Bull Racing was for a new wind tunnel but no date has yet been given for its construction.

Aston Martin

Silverstone, Northamptonshire, UK

Dadford Road, Silverstone, Towcester, NN12 8TJ

Aston Martin’s Silverstone base can trace its roots all the way back to 1991 with Jordan Grand Prix who set up their factory next door to the Silverstone circuit.

The team has changed hands plenty of times since then but was first acquired by Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll in February 2019, operating the team then known as Racing Point.

Upon Stroll securing a 16.7% stake in Aston Martin, the F1 team was rebranded but continues to operate out of the Silverstone HQ.

There has however been massive renovation to the site including a £200 million new factory which now hosts the team. The 37,000-square metre site is built around the existing factory and was constructed in three parts.

The first is the main building for the race team, where the car will be designed and the major operations will be conducted. Aston Martin began to move their team over in May 2023.

The second building will house a new wind tunnel, before a third building serving as an employee experience and events space on the site of the existing factory will be opened. All three buildings will be connected by bridges.

When ground was first broken on the new site, Stroll explained he wanted it to be “the reverse of what Ron Dennis did” with the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking: prioritising function over aesthetics.

Mercedes

Brackley, Northamptonshire, UK

Operations Centre, Lauda Drive, Brackley, NN13 7BD

The modern day Mercedes team came to be when the German car giant purchased the Brawn GP team which had run for a single season in 2009.

Despite winning the World Championship, the team headed up by Ross Brawn sold a 75.1% stake to Daimler AG with Brawn staying on as team principal until 2013.

But the Brackley base where Mercedes currently reside can be traced back to 1999 when British American Racing purchased the Tyrrell team. They established a new HQ in Northamptonshire and together with Honda they ran the team until 2005 when tobacco sponsor restrictions saw them drop out of the sport.

Honda kept hold of the team and the base until they sold it to Brawn who was working as team principal at the time.

Since Mercedes’ arrival, they have turned the base into the home of the most efficient winning team in F1 history.

In 2018, the Silver Arrows built an extension from their reception to the building that hosts the wind tunnel and in 2021 they finished the biggest renovation since the HQ was first unveiled as they updated their race bays.

In 2022, the team renamed the road leading into the base Lauda Drive in honour of the late Niki Lauda.

Ferrari

Maranello, Italy

Via Abetone Inferiore, 4, 41053 Maranello, Modena, Italy

One of just three Formula 1 teams to be solely based outside of the UK, Ferrari is the oldest constructor on the grid and their very first F1 car, the 125 F1, was made in the very same factory where Ferraris are made to this day.

Maranello is a town of around 20,000 people in the north of Italy but has become a tourist hotspot due to the iconic Ferrari brand that is headquartered there.

Ever since Enzo Ferrari departed Alfa Romeo in the 1940s, Ferrari cars have been constructed in Maranello and the site has built a record 16 championship-winning cars.

Like McLaren, Ferrari build their road cars in the same place and also own and operate their own track, the nearby Fiorano Circuit.

While the same brick building that Enzo used to work out of remains, the site has been renovated to keep up with modern times even if it does still keep its traditional feel.

The site now stretches across a 165,000-square-metre facility where approximately 130,000 work and has undergone plenty of renovation since its early days. Most recently they fitted a state-of-the-art simulator at Fiorano in January 2022.

McLaren

Woking, UK

McLaren Technology Centre, Woking, GU21 4YH

Of all the F1 team bases, it is perhaps McLaren’s that is the most picturesque. The McLaren Technology Centre is in Woking and was completed in 2003.

Under the watchful eye of founder, owner and CEO of the McLaren Group Ron Dennis, the building was designed to be as aesthetically pleasing as possible with Dennis’ rationale being humans produce better results if they are in comfortable surroundings.

Even the layout from above has been carefully designed with the building representing one half of the yin and yang symbol and the lake the other. It was designed by Norman Foster who has the likes of the Gherkin in London also on his CV and the MTC produced Lewis Hamilton’s 2008 Drivers’ Championship-winning car.

The building is part factory, part museum as the famous boulevard features some of McLaren’s most iconic cars including the first driven by founder Bruce McLaren, the 1929 Austin 7.

As well as production of their F1 cars, the MTC is home to McLaren’s road car construction and in 2011, the size of the centre was doubled after a second building, the McLaren Production Centre, was built.

More on the people behind Formula 1

👉 The ultimate F1 beginners’ guide: All you need to know to watch a Grand Prix

👉 Concorde Agreement: What it is, who signs it and why it is vital for F1

Alpine

Enstone, UK

Whiteways Technical Centre, Chipping Norton, OX7 4EE

Alpine’s operations are split across two sites with the chassis and managerial side of the team based in Enstone and the engine side based in Viry-Châtillon, a suburb of Paris.

The Enstone site was once a quarry but was converted into an F1 base in 1992 by Benetton. Renault acquired the base in 2000 when they bought the team but sold it in 2011 to Lotus.

After Lotus hit financial troubles, Renault bought the team back in 2016 before the rebrand to Alpine in 2021 but they continue to operate out of Enstone.

In 2017, the factory underwent a renovation and the team announced in May 2023 that they were aiming for an aero recruitment drive, fresh investment and a new simulator with the latter to be ready in 2025.

Haas

HQ – Kannapolis, North Carolina, United States

Satellite bases – Banbury, UK and Maranello, Italy

US – 2800 Sturgis Road, Oxnard, CA 93030, USA

UK – Overthorpe Road, Banbury, OX16 4PN

Italy – Via Abetone Inferiore, 4, 41053 Maranello, Modena, Italy

Haas is an American team but has two bases in Europe to make competing in F1 logistically easier.

Their primary base is in the US at owner Gene Haas’ HQ in Kannapolis, North Carolina. The base plays host to Haas’ NASCAR team and is also the site of Haas Automation. In terms of the F1 team, accounting, administration, human resources, IT, purchasing departments and marketing are all based Stateside.

In the UK, the base is in Banbury which was formerly owned by the Marussia team, but Haas purchased it in 2014.

There, Haas perform many of their functions including logistics, electrical engineering, vehicle science, control systems, vehicle performance and programme management, and the race team support and communications department are also housed in Banbury.

As a Ferrari-powered team, Haas also have a presence in Italy right next door to Ferrari’s base in Maranello. Here is Haas’ design office as well as the aerodynamics and CFD departments.

Sauber (Audi F1 from 2026)

Hinwil, Switzerland

Wildbachstrasse 98340 Hinwil, Switzerland

The work for Sauber entry is performed at their HQ in Hinwil, Switzerland, and is due to continue when Audi completes its full takeover of the team in 2026.

The origins of this building date back to 1970 when founder Peter Sauber built his first race car, the C1, and won the Swiss sports car championship in the same year.

After the success, Sauber set up shop on the premises of his father’s company and 50 years later, that site is still used to supply the team with all that it needs to compete in Formula 1.

Even when Sauber became a BMW works team in 2005, the chassis continued to be built in Hinwil and this will also be the case when they join forces with Audi in 2026, with a second base in Neuburg set to split the team’s operations, which will take in its power unit production.

Racing Bulls

Faenza, Italy

229 Via Boaria, Faenza, Emilia-Romagna, 48018, Italy

Red Bull Technology Campus, Building, 2 Bradbourne Drive, Tilbrook, Milton Keynes, MK7 8AT



It is a similar story with Racing Bulls as it is with Red Bull for when the energy drink company purchased Minardi, they kept the team’s base in Fazena which was a requirement of former team boss Paul Stoddart.

A motorsport history in this particular part of the word can be dated back to 1927 when Minardi founder Giancarlo Minardi’s grandfather owned a Fiat dealership and, following his father’s death, Giancarlo took over the racing part of the family business, later competing in F2 in 1980 and then F1 in 1985.

Toro Rosso, then AlphaTauri, VCARB and now Racing Bulls, operated out of Faenza since the team’s inception and since the STR5, the chassis has been built from here after the FIA banned customers buying chassis from other teams as Toro Rosso were doing with Red Bull.

Even after the change to AlphaTauri in 2020, the team remained in Faenza, but after a poor run of performance, certain operations were brought into Red Bull’s Milton Keynes base, in order to house much of their operation under one roof.

Up until the creation of Red Bull Powertrains, the Red Bull sister team purchased engines from other suppliers and have previously used Ferrari, Renault, Honda and Cosworth engines.

Williams

Grove, Wantage, Oxfordshire, UK

Grove, Wantage, Oxfordshire, OX12 0DQ

The third oldest team in F1, Williams, was founded by Frank Williams in 1977 and their HQ in Grove has one of the more unusual backstories.

It was originally the site of the Admiralty which was the department of the UK Government responsible for the command of the Royal Navy until 1964 (it should be said at this stage that the Grove base is 70 miles away from the nearest coast).

Perhaps realising a landlocked base was not the ideal host for the Admiralty, it was sold to Janssen Pharmaceuticals and later purchased by Williams who reportedly paid £5 million for the 32-acre site.

Williams converted the building from offices to a factory and nine Championship-winning cars have since been made there.

In 2002, the team converted what was originally the base of BMW’s Le Mans project into the Williams Experience Centre and the Grove site also hosts Williams Heritage which is the retired chassis and restoration division of Williams.

Power unit suppliers

Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains

Brixwoth, Northamptonshire, UK

Morgan Drive, Brixworth, Northampton, NN6 9GZ

Just 28 miles away from their chassis base in Brackley is the home of Mercedes’ engine production.

Mercedes AMG HPP operates out of Brixworth but Mercedes’ association in this part of the country dates back much further than their F1 team entry.

Every single F1 engine to have a Mercedes badge since 1995 has been constructed at this base which now has over 700 employees.

The base supplies the current Mercedes F1 team as well as Aston Martin, Williams and McLaren.

Red Bull Powertrains (Red Bull Ford Powertrains from 2026)

Milton Keynes, UK

Red Bull Technology Campus, Building 8 Tilbrook Milton Keynes MK7 8BE

The newest factory on this list comes in the form of Red Bull Powertrains who took engine supply in-house after Honda announced its upcoming departure in 2021.

The Japanese supplier may have since U-turned on that decision but Red Bull Powertrains continued ahead with a 5,000-square-foot facility adjacent to the Red Bull Racing chassis department in Milton Keynes.

Despite now being branded Red Bull Powertrains, Honda still assist Red Bull with the power unit but that collaboration will end when 2025 does, as Red Bull then join forces with Ford from 2026.

As well as supplying Red Bull, RBPT also supplies sister team Racing Bulls.

Ferrari

Maranello, Italy

Via Abetone Inferiore, 4, 41053 Maranello, Modena, Italy

Just as they do with their F1 chassis and road cars, Ferrari make their power unit at their Maranello base.

They currently supply themselves, Haas and Sauber.

Audi

Neuburg, Germany

Audi AG, 86633 Neuburg an der Donau, Germany

Audi will enter the sport for the first time in 2026 and work is already underway in preparation at their base in Neuburg, Germany.

The team’s HQ, opened in 2014, is called the Competence Center Motorsport. It is home to all of Audi’s racing ventures and over the years they have competed in the World Rally Championship, Pikes Peak, Super Touring, DTM, GT racing, Le Mans prototypes and Formula E.

In December 2022, they began construction on a new 3,000 square-metre building in preparation for their F1 effort and they will build the team’s power unit at the base while the chassis is built by Sauber in Switzerland.

Audi have the option of also supplying customer teams but they told PlanetF1.com that for now the focus is on the works partnership with Sauber.

Honda

Sakura, Japan

1220-32 Shimokoto, Sakura, Tochigi 329-1402, Japan

Officially Honda ceased being an engine supplier at the end of the 2021 season after CEO Takahiro Hachigo decided to focus the Japanese manufacturer’s efforts on electric vehicles.

After a change in management at the top with Toshihiro Mibe now CEO, Honda reversed their decision and submitted their entry to supply engines from 2026.

In the meantime, Honda will continue to assist Red Bull with their power unit production from their base in Sakura, Japan, but as of yet, no customer team has signed up with the power unit supplier for 2026.

Read next: F1 entry fee: Why do new teams need to pay a massive $200m to enter?