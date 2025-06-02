Max Verstappen is now just a point away from a race ban but who would Red Bull call on should the Dutchman be unavailable?

The four-time World Champion’s antics in Barcelona gave him three new penalty points to deal with, pushing him up to 11 and just one away from an automatic race ban.

Verstappen then must make it to June 30 before two of his points expire but if he does get caught out, who will Red Bull replace him? Here’s our look at the options.

Who could replace Max Verstappen at Red Bull?

Liam Lawson

An obvious place to start is with a man who has actually driven the RB21, Liam Lawson.

After an okay start to life in F1, Lawson was the surprise choice to replace Sergio Perez as Red Bull shuffled their lineup for 2025.

Of course, the Kiwi’s time in the car did not go exactly to plan with him failing to get out of Q1 in his two races, but he may be the best option for a single weekend given he at least has experience with the team.

For Lawson, it would be a small chance at redemption having been shunted out of the team so quickly.

Isack Hadjar

If Verstappen were to sit out a race, Red Bull may pull the trigger on one of the most promising drivers in their talent pool – Isack Hadjar.

The Frenchman’s performances this season have been bested only by Verstappen in the Red Bull group and despite being a rookie, he is already looking like an assured F1 driver.

His tally of 21 points has him ninth in the standings, and the way he has bounced back from his opening race DNS has been very impressive.

The 20-year-old looks likely to be in the Red Bull seat one day and a single race could be a perfect chance for a taste of what’s to come.

Ayumu Iwasa

Red Bull academy member Ayumu Iwasa is officially the reserve driver of Racing Bulls, suggesting he could fill that same role at the main team.

Putting the 23-year-old in the car would be a big risk considering he has never raced in F1 but he has had a lot of time behind the wheel with a number of tests and FP1 appearances.

Red Bull could plump for this option should they not want to disrupt their current line-up and as a reward for Iwasa’s work with the team throughout the categories.

Iwasa has the requisite number of 40 super licence points through a combination of FIA F2 and Super Formula points, and drove the RB21 during FP1 at this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Arvid Lindblad

Not since Verstappen himself has there been a driver that Helmut Marko is so excited about.

The 17-year-old British-Swedish Arvid Lindblad is being talked about as the next great driver of F1 and most recently took victory in the Barcelona F2 feature race.

Already, he is being touted as a candidate for the Racing Bulls seat next season so perhaps a one-off in the RB21 could give him a chance to show exactly what he can do.

It would be a big risk for Red Bull though who may not want to potentially ruin their young asset so soon.

Lindblad has the super licence points needed, securing the final points required in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship earlier this year. He conducted a TPC with Racing Bulls earlier this year at Imola and reportedly impressed the team. The test, though, wasn’t in a Red Bull car but an old AlphaTauri.

Sergio Perez

A wildcard choice could well be picking up the phone and asking Sergio Perez if he fancies it.

The Mexican has driven more laps in this edition of the Red Bull than anyone but Verstappen and was always a popular member in the team.

Further still, his performances of last year are looking better and better as each new driver struggles with the Red Bull car so if the team wanted a bit of experience behind the wheel, they may reach out to see if Perez is still in racing trim.

Of course, there is also a question over whether Perez himself would want to do it. With strong rumours linking him to Cadillac, he – and his new employers – may not like the idea of risking any potential injury for a one-off drive.

Daniel Ricciardo

Despite the fans’ love of him and their desire for a potential return, it seems Daniel Ricciardo meant it when he said his days in F1 were done.

While Perez has presumably been keeping himself racing fit ahead of a comeback, Ricciardo was very much of the retirement frame of mind and has been spending his time on his farm in Perth.

Not to mention he has not driven any kind of F1 car for nine months, making this particular comeback seem almost impossible.

