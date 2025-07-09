Max Verstappen’s future remains the subject of intense speculation, despite a subtle shift in the language emanating from Milton Keynes.

The four-time World Champion has a contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028, though break clauses are known to exist that could see him a free agent well before that date.

Who is Christian Horner eyeing as a possible Max Verstappen replacement?

The race to secure Verstappen’s signature is perhaps more hotly contested than any single grand prix. The Dutchman is the class of the field, a generational talent capable of muscling a car to results it shouldn’t be rights be capable of.

That has been painfully apparent for the last year. Since last year’s British Grand Prix, Verstappen has amassed 347 points, while his opposite number has managed just 41.

Put another way, Verstappen has contributed 88 per cent of Red Bull’s championship points over the last year, and 96 per cent of them in 2025.

For a team that sits fourth in the Constructors’ Championship, the 27-year-old’s departure therefore offers a huge risk to the operation, one that Christian Horner and Helmut Marko are no doubt well aware of. In all probability, they have a plan in mind should that occur.

That is not necessarily an admission that they’re powerless to retain him, or acceptance that he will depart but, as Horner himself has said, at some point Verstappen will no longer be a feature at Red Bull. To prepare for such a moment is simply good management.

It is also why Red Bull has its driver programme, a veritable conveyor belt of prospective youngsters. It produced Verstappen, and before him, Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, and a host of others have been products of that process. It generates results.

But, can it develop the next Max Verstappen? Does it even need to? Putting ourselves in Christian Horner’s shoes, here’s our shortlist of potential candidates to replace the irrepressible Dutchman in the short term.

George Russell

The Englishman is the leading candidate for two reasons. Firstly, he’s a known, race-winning quantity, and secondly, he’s out of contract at the end of the year. With Mercedes thought to be the most likely destination should Verstappen move on from Red Bull, it’s Russell who is thought to be the driver most at risk.

However, the 27-year-old is likely only available for a short time; while expected to be retained by Mercedes, it’s almost certain he’ll find a place on the grid somewhere in F1 2026 if that’s not the case, and likely on a multi-year deal. If that ‘somewhere’ isn’t Red Bull, it’s unlikely he’ll be an option again for the foreseeable future.

Isack Hadjar

Sergio Perez aside, Red Bull has always promoted from within. Its driver programme has developed two world champions (and eight drivers’ titles) and a host of race winners, which is a comparatively high strike rate even allowing for those who’ve come and gone over the years.

Next in line in that programme at the moment appears to be Isack Hadjar, who has impressed following an inauspicious start to his F1 career in Australia. But since then, it’s been onward and upward for the Frenchman who has dominated Liam Lawson in their time together.

As far as succession planning goes, Hadjar has to top Red Bull’s list. The question is whether he’ll be ready to step up to the senior team when his time comes, or whether that call will come too early.

Liam Lawson

Preferred over retaining Sergio Perez at the end of F1 2024, Liam Lawson’s plight in the opening two rounds of the season didn’t go to plan. He struggled to get to grips with the car before he was dropped back to Racing Bulls. In truth, his call-up had come too early while he’d been parachuted into a car that is clearly a handful – Yuki Tsunoda had demonstrated that perfectly.

Since returning to Racing Bulls, he had begun to rediscover his mojo; he recorded a career-best finish with sixth in the Austrian Grand Prix. The pace and the talent remain, but his time at Red Bull came too soon. With more experience under his belt, perhaps he’d fare better at the second time of asking.

Arvid Lindblad

Granted an FIA Super Licence dispensation such that he is now eligible to compete in F1, Arvid Lindblad is clearly a driver on the rise within the Red Bull system. It’s only natural that he will, at some point, plug into the system, ideally with Racing Bulls before, in time, graduating to the senior team.

However, Kimi Antonelli and Oscar Piastri have shown that having faith in a rookie can also pay dividends. By pursuing a Super Licence dispensation, it suggests the Red Bull top brass have strong faith in the 17-year-old. Could he be the next Max Verstappen?

