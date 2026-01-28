Formula 1 teams face a major challenge in 2026 as sweeping changes to chassis, aerodynamics, and powerunit rules are paired with tougher crash tests and stricter driver safety requirements.

The new rules are forcing teams to rethink car designs, with heavier, reinforced structures already complicating performance.

Stricter crash tests and safety rules are reshaping F1 car design

One aspect understood to have caused drama for the teams is the increase to safety requirements, with the new rules taken as an opportunity to further bolster driver protection.

That has seen increased requirements for the front impact structure and roll hoop, whilst load tests carried out on the survival cell have also been made more stringent.

Before a car can turn a wheel on track, a team must have one chassis pass the mandatory tests – a point which is believed to have hampered Williams.

It is believed the Grove-based team fell behind schedule with its car build due to delays with some of those tests, though that has not been confirmed by the team.

But while Williams missing the Barcelona shakedown is perhaps the clearest example of the impact the increased crash tests have had, it is by no means the only one.

All teams carefully balance performance, weighing the impact of extra weight and less efficient aerodynamics, against safety requirements – aiming to satisfy the regulations in the most efficient manner possible.

This drive to improve safety is a consequence of the research conducted by the governing body following incidents, including Zhou Guanyu’s crash at Silverstone in 2022 where the roll hoop detached from the car.

Lessons from that and other incidents have intensified pressure on the teams to meet the new load test criteria, with several teams falling behind schedule and overweight as a result.

Ordinarily, the car’s mass would increase in these circumstances to accommodate the more stringent tests. But, with such a radically different regulation for F1 2026, the minimum mass of the car actually reduced from 800kg to 768kg.

This has increased the complexity of designing the safety structures, as now, more than ever, there’s a premium to building the lightest possible version of these structures, with any additional weight being carried around the track as a lap time penalty.

Under the F1 2026 regulations, the main roll structure must be able to withstand substantially more load being applied in the static tests.

Previously, it would be subjected to a static test at 75 per cent of the load (105kN), followed by another test at full load (140kN).

However, these numbers have increased sharply for 2026 and beyond, to 129kN at 75 per cent of the load, and 172kN at full load.

Tests on the survival cell have also been ramped up considerably, with the survival cell fuel tank side test now requiring a constant transverse horizontal load of 110kN be applied, rather than the 50kN load previously cited.

The wheel contact side test requires that there’s no structural failure of the inner or outer surfaces of the Survival Cell and the total deflection must not exceed 15mm, when a constant transverse horizontal load of 100kN is applied. It’s a 150 per cent increase from the 40kN mandated under the previous rules.

The cockpit floor test requires that permanent deformation must be less than 1.0mm after the load has been released for 1 minute following a vertical upwards load of 75kN is applied, up from 30kN.

In terms of the nose Push−off Test, a constant transversal horizontal load of 92kN (previously 66.7kN) must be applied to one side of the impact structure. After 30 seconds of application, there must be no failure of the Survival Cell or of any attachment between the structure and the Survival Cell.

Additionally, teams must supply calculations that show that there would be no failure of the survival cell or of any attachment between the structure and the survival cell if a load of 110kN (previously 83kN) were applied.

Another area of the car that’s been subject to change is the nose assembly, or as it’s known in the regulations, the front impact structure.

In the lateral push−off test, it must sustain a constant transversal horizontal load of 92kN (previously 66.7kN). After 30 seconds of application, there must be no failure of the structure or of any attachment between the structure and the fixture.

The FIA has also added a lateral push−off test to failure, where a transversal horizontal load is applied to one side of the nose and increased to failure.

That should only occur at a load greater than 52.5kN and the failure must be behind a point 650mm forward of the front axle line.

The second of these tests has been added by the FIA in order to deal with any secondary impacts, i.e. when we see the nosecone damaged by an initial impact and suffer another shortly thereafter.

Given the scale of these changes, it’s unsurprising that teams have struggled to meet the requirements. Not only do the safety requirements have a significant bearing on the overall mass of the car but also the design solutions that can be implemented.

Notably, nearly all of the teams that have revealed their cars so far have a roll hoop and airbox that’s enlarged when compared with last season. There’s also a difference in approach being taken to the design of the nosecone.

The increased load tests and new criteria regarding secondary impacts have an influence on the overall design of the nose, with any additional mass resulting in a sub-optimal design from an aerodynamic perspective. As such, I suspect we’ll see these designs change frequently during the season as teams discover ways to push the envelope.

Indeed, Racing Bulls has already shown two different nose solutions (above), with changes made to the shape of the nose tip and front wing pillars, whilst also incorporating a blast from the past – elephant ear style winglets onto the forward brow.

This area is likely to be a major focus for designers early in the regulatory cycle.

