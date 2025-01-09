The Lewis Hamilton era begins at Ferrari but can it be a title-winning year for the Maranello outfit?

Why Ferrari can win both titles in F1 2025 season

How did they do in 2024?

The biggest moment of Ferrari’s season came before a wheel had even spun with the bombshell news that Lewis Hamilton was to join in 2025 but on the track, it was one of ups and downs.

They started the year strongly, if a small step behind Red Bull, and as the Milton Keynes side faltered, Ferrari stayed consistent.

But McLaren’s surge saw them move ahead of Ferrari and a comeback at Monaco preceded a poor run that eliminated the Italian team from contention for both championships.

Issues were solved over the second break meaning Ferrari ended as arguably the quickest car on the grid, but they need to keep a consistent level of performance throughout 2025 if they hope to challenge.

Carlos Sainz impressed in his final year, leaving some with regret at his departure, while Charles Leclerc was one of the most consistent drivers on the grid and earned P3 in the championship.

What they need to do

The downfall of Ferrari in 2024 was their upgrades as their Monaco triumph was the final success before a frustrating run of form.

At times in 2024, they had the quickest car but the key to a title bid is maintaining that performance over the course of the year and if you were to count up the races that Ferrari had the quickest car, that number would fall short of Red Bull and McLaren’s figure.

The Maranello outfit have lost long-time servant Enrico Cardile to Maranello but hired Loic Serra from Mercedes in a boost to their technical team and the Frenchman will be key to Ferrari’s development plan over the course of the year.

Fred Vasseur has alleviated the pressures of being Ferrari since his arrival but having spent a fortune on luring Hamilton, the higher ups may soon be demanding results.

What about the drivers?

It feels apt that a month before Ferrari lift the covers, a Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet called ‘A Complete Unknown’ is hitting cinema screens for that is what Ferrari are walking into.

This time last year, Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari seemed like it had to work out but the way the driver finished 2024 has raised more questions than answers.

Away from the marketing power that he will bring, Hamilton has been signed for his driving skill but, while they will never admit it, there may be one or two concerned minds in Maranello as Carlos Sainz went from strength to strength while Hamilton languished at Brackley.

A fresh start at Ferrari may provide Hamilton with the motivation needed to overcome his slump but having turned 40 this week, there are questions over whether his 2024 form was temporary or a sign of things to come.

It is the story of the decade and all eyes will be on number 44 when it rolls out of the garage in red for the first time.

Who is their MVP?

Attention may well be on Hamilton but Charles Leclerc will be the key to any success in 2025.

Leclerc was a driver who slipped under the radar in 2024 but his consistent performances earned him third in the Drivers’ standings and had the car been good all year round, it could have been him and not Lando Norris challenging Max Verstappen.

Leclerc in the last few years has got rid of the mistakes and the swapping of radio engineers to Bryan Bozzi has had a positive impact on his relationship with the team, suggesting he is now experienced and skilled enough to go for the sport’s biggest prize.

The 27-year-old is, for many, the best qualifier on the grid and if he can start to convert more poles into wins, he will be a serious contender for the title.

Why they won’t

The big question mark at Ferrari is an obvious one – how will Lewis Hamilton adapt to life at Maranello?

A new team, a new environment, a new engine. There are enough variables for it to make you think twice about backing Ferrari for the Constructors’ but on paper they have everything they need to mount a push.

The key factor will be the strength of the car throughout the year and Leclerc could emerge as a leading contender if he hits the ground running.

