The delayed start to the Belgian Grand Prix hid the shame of a sport billed as the world’s pinnacle motorsport competition.

Had it been a dry race, or even one with a traditional standing start, the Spa-Francorchamps grid would have featured just 16 cars.

How decades-old rule is ruining the show in modern F1

Rain in the moments before Sunday’s 44-lap affair was a blessing in disguise after four cars elected to start the race from the pit lane.

It would have left two lines of eight cars queued up waiting for the five red lights to extinguish, creating a rather sad ‘hero’ photo as the depleted pack raced towards La Source for the first time.

The argument surrounding the rights and wrongs of race control delaying the start in Belgium is beside the point in this context; it is the choices made by teams ahead of the race that raise questions and challenge long-standing practices within the sport.

Ferrari, Aston Martin, Mercedes, and Williams all elected to have one of their cars start from the pit lane. They did so because they felt there was a sporting advantage to be had.

As a result, fans were robbed of the presence of Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Kimi Antonelli, and Carlos Sainz on the grid on Sunday afternoon. That they were permitted to tag onto the back at the eventual Safety Car start is beside the point.

In all four cases, it was decided that the drivers stood a better chance if the team made changes to their cars following qualifying. By breaching parc ferme regulations, they were hauled off the grid in the hope that whatever change that was made would result in a net gain. Therein lies the problem; parc ferme regulations put in place more than 20 years ago.

From the moment a car rolls out of the garage in qualifying, good car or bad, that is the machine drivers are stuck with both Saturday’s all-important shootout for the grid, and then for Sunday’s race.

It’s a rule introduced in 2003 ostensibly to prevent teams from gaining an unfair advantage. In essence, it was an attempt to clamp down on the use of ‘qualifying’ cars in an era of wild excess.

At the time, F1 was in the midst of an untethered development war on engines, tyres, and aerodynamics. The use of spare cars was also permitted at the time, though that has since been covered off under the guise of cost-cutting.

Since 2003, the sport has moved on significantly with a raft of regulations introduced that have transformed it almost beyond recognition.

Spare cars were outlawed in 2008, with teams instead carrying spare tubs and the parts to build up a replacement chassis if required.

There have been quality of life rules put in place to protect the health and well-being of those in the paddock, most importantly, the mechanics.

Since 2011, there have been strictly enforced curfew times limiting teams from pulling all-nighters as they once did (though there are limited exceptions allowed during the year).

A development freeze on power units means there’s arguably little difference from one unit to the next, all of which are governed by rules that manage their electronics and effectively prohibit the use of one-lap special qualifying engines. That’s underscored by a pool system which limits the number of total units each driver is allowed to use each season.

On the tyre front, Pirelli is the exclusive supplier and has been since 2011, with identical rubber supplied to each and every team – the days of team-specific creations as Ferrari enjoyed from Bridgestone have been consigned to the history books.

If that’s not enough, financial regulations mean teams simply don’t have the freedom to throw good money after bad in the pursuit of increasingly marginal gains. While they continue to push the envelope, each decision is more carefully interrogated.

And yet, legacy parc ferme regulations exist, banning work on cars despite a myriad of safeguards that would prevent things from getting out of hand. What’s more, the teams already routinely service their cars after qualifying and replace components with the blessing of the FIA. Teams all have mature processes to complete work that prevents unreliability creeping in, a point that was a concern ahead of the parc ferme regulations being introduced.

Ahead of the introduction of parc ferme regulations, there was a concern that reliability issues could become more prevalent.

Back then, logic ran that errors that were present during qualifying could see cars eliminated from the race; by introducing rules preventing teams from tinkering, the sport was baking in any underlying issues. That theory was quickly debunked and F1 today boasts more reliable machinery than it ever has. And, arguably, it’s poorer for it.

With improved reliability came greater predictability, while the inability for teams to adjust set-up following qualifying created a scenario where the fastest cars over a single lap typically maintained their advantage in the race.

In short, it can be argued that some of the processional nature of F1 is an indirect result of rules introduced in an effort to reduce costs. The arguments supporting a post-qualifying parc ferme have been slowly eroded; Limited number components, curfew, and cost cap regulations, coupled with exclusive supply arrangements, all impose limitations upon teams that were once not there.

Indeed, any positive impact is arguably far outweighed by the negatives; fewer cars on the grid because teams have done poorly in qualifying and have little to lose (and potentially much to gain) by pulling their car from the grid.

More on Formula 1 rules and regulations

👉 Explained: What is ‘parc fermé’ and how does the FIA enforce it?

👉 Five big rule changes the FIA introduced to reel in dominant F1 teams

But consider for a moment an F1 without post-qualifying parc ferme, where teams can tinker and change car set-up. There are a myriad of potential positives that could come from it; a full grid of cars in every race being the starting point.

While pit lane starts have long been a common feature, there was a period where they were far less prevalent. But, arguably since 2014 and the introduction of the hybrid engines, there has been a general trend towards more and more teams electing to pull their car off the grid.

And that may seem trivial but, more often than not in recent times, at least one car has been absent from the grid by choice. To date in 2025, only five race starts have featured all 20 cars, while in 30 starts last year, only 11 boasted a full complement of competitors.

PlanetF1.com has analysed the last 25 years of F1 races (511 in total, including sprints) and can reveal that the percentage of races without a full grid has never been worse. Less than a third of race starts (grands prix or sprints) have seen a full grid in F1 2025, while the entirety of F1 2024 saw just 11 of the 30 starts feature all 20 cars.

They’re the lowest race stats in the last 20 years. The next-worst season for pit lane starts was 2003, the year parc ferme regulations were introduced.

Across the last 25 years, on average, 62 per cent of races have seen a full grid start the race. Since the start of F1 2024, that figure has been a dismal 34 per cent. Throughout the current ground effect era, less than half the races have witnessed a full grid.

Of course, in some instances, there are legitimate reasons for pulling a car off the gid, to replace engine components the most common, but the recent trend has been with sporting considerations front of mind.

That begs the question: if teams are now routinely pulling cars out of parc ferme because they believe they can overcome the setback of a pit lane start with whatever fettling they’ve done, what’s the point in having it at all?

If the rule was introduced to prevent unfair advantages, isn’t it actually now empowering teams with an unfair advantage?

How is that fair on the teams scrapping away for the odd point, only to have one of the front-running teams charge through the field and steal it away because they were able to refine car set-up.

Wouldn’t it be fairer that, if a driver has a poor qualifying session, they are punished with a poor starting spot and don’t benefit from the ability to change their car and claw back most, if not all, of their lost ground?

With other regulations designed to prevent excessive spending and staff burnout, there’s now a very good argument to be made for simply doing away with parc ferme regulations. And that’s before taking into account the potential sporting and entertainment interest it could create.

Practice sessions would take on greater importance with work split between single lap and race set-up. How will cars translate from one to the next, and what will that mean come the race itself? It would turn up the heat even more on Sprint weekends, too, with only an hour to get all that information in the bank.

And then there’s the prospect of teams engineering their way out of (or perhaps into) trouble and creating a degree of natural jeopardy in the field that has the same opportunities afforded to them.

As they are, parc ferme regulations stymie engineers and reinforce a competitive order established early in the weekend. With one simple change, Formula 1 could add a new level of intrigue.

Read next: Did the FIA make the wrong decision delaying the Belgian Grand Prix?