Williams has announced that it will not take part in the first behind-closed-doors test in Barcelona this week, but all is not lost.

Whilst this might seem like a failure for a team that abandoned development on last year’s car early, there may also be some light at the end of the tunnel for Williams.

What’s behind the Williams delay?

There’s no point sugar coating the overall situation that Williams finds itself in.

With no track running, either as part of an individual shakedown like we’ve seen several teams do already, or as part of the group test in Barcelona, it is going to have some catching up to do.

This primarily comes down to it being a numbers game: the more laps you have on track, the more information you have at your disposal, which is critical when we consider how big of an upheaval the sport is going through with this change in regulations.

It’s interesting to see that it made sure to include a nod to the team running a VTT test programme this week in preparation for the Bahrain tests and first race in Australia.

In this case, VTT stands for ‘Virtual Test Track’ which is when the car is put through its paces on a rig to replicate a physical track test.

In this case, Williams is likely using AVL’s facility in Austria, whereas some of the teams have, over the years, invested in their own chassis dynamometer, meaning they can do this in-house.

But whilst you can perform system checks and run constant virtual laps using a rig like this, there’s no substitute for putting the car through the actual rigors of time on track.

This is especially important when we consider the drivers also have to get used to a whole new set of driving conditions, including how the energy recovery system works in terms of both deployment and recovery.

The latter of these is different compared with their previous experience, given how much more energy needs to be recovered each lap, with there is undoubtedly going to be an adjustment phase to how that affects braking zones and car balance.

On top of this, we have the ‘active aerodynamics’ which will be active on the designated straights and result in a change in approach to the braking zones and car balance as well.

The waters are muddied further than the aforementioned factors being interlinked by the introduction of a new tyre for 2026, the construction and dimensions of which are both different to those used with the previous machinery.

Tyres are one area, perhaps, where missing mileage in the early stages is going to put you behind your rivals in terms of capturing and understanding the data from the car and feedback from the drivers.

However, Williams’ saving grace, to some extent, is the weather in Spain at this time of the year isn’t exactly going to be representative, making some of the learning done by the teams a little redundant.

That’s something that can be applied to the operation of power unit too, rather than just the tyres, which is partly why F1 started to testing in warmer climates several years ago.

There are more practical knock on impacts too; clearance and wear rates. Part fit and the impact of vibrations on components. These are all elements that are assessed in the very early laps of any new car, something Williams will now have to complete in Bahrain.

What’s the delay?

Williams hasn’t specified exactly what has prevented it from appearing in Barcelona, but it’s obviously either something structural or the team is behind significantly on the build overall.

The second of those is something we’ve seen from the Grove-based team in the past, with 2019 perhaps the most famous of these, as it missed the first two-and-a-half days of a three-day test.

The rumour mill is of course in overdrive regarding what could be causing the delay, with many citing issues with the chassis completing the revised load and crash tests.

Under the regulations, a car can only take part in testing if it has been “subjected to and fulfilled the requirements of the static and dynamic tests described in the Technical Regulations of the relevant year.”

The most plausible explanation for Williams’ delay is the frontal crash structure, which was historically a common problem for teams as they pushed the envelope of design whilst trying to reduce weight.

The reason this is a more credible explanation is that, like some of its rivals, it appears Williams initially planned to run a basic version of the FW48 in Barcelona, which would have provided more time to ready a more complex design thereafter.

However, with those plans apparently shelved, it meant fast-tracking the secondary build, resulting in missed deadlines.

No matter the reasons for the delay, Williams has been caught out on the lead up to a season once more and will undoubtedly be frustrated by this turn of events.

