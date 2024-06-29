Max Verstappen was at his scintillating best as he took pole in Austria but there were others who also impressed.

At the other end, Aston Martin and Williams both have afternoons they would sooner rather forget.

Winners and losers from the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying

Winners

Max Verstappen

When Max Verstappen touched down in Austria, he was by no means the outright favourite this weekend.

McLaren had pushed him hard in Spain, Mercedes were resurgent and maybe Ferrari would be able to sort out their mess but Saturday was a defining day.

He started it by holding off both McLarens, using the exact experience of being at the front that Lando Norris does not have yet to stay in the fight even when he surrendered the lead and after that scare, he grabbed control of proceedings as he so often has.

Buoyed by his sprint success, it was quali that was even more impressive. A time of 1:04.314, four tenths quicker than anyone else, and it is hard to see how he does not win tomorrow.

George Russell

The moniker of Mr Saturday has disappeared somewhat since George Russell left Williams but he is beginning to remind everyone why he was first given the nickname.

P3 in Austria follows a P4 in Spain and a pole in Canada, demonstrating the good run of quali form he is on.

The problem is in race trim with Russell admitting his Sunday will most likely be spent looking behind rather than chasing ahead.

Nico Hulkenberg

Having not reached Q3 since Imola, Nico Hulkenberg was back in familiar territory in Austria and continued his reputation of being very good on the Saturday.

Given Alpine’s rise, there are arguably at least 10 cars quicker than the Haas but Hulkenberg continues to find a way to make the most out of it.

He leads his team-mate Kevin Magnussen 8-3 in the head to head and deserves more than the six points he currently has.

Losers

Aston Martin

Aston are only heading one way at the moment and it isn’t up.

Fernando Alonso almost went off the track, such was his desperation to squeeze every tenth out of the car but the performance was ultimately not there. He just squeezed into Q2, Lance Stroll was not as fortunate.

The Spaniard went out in P15 and it is looking like a tough test is ahead on Sunday.

Williams

Alex Albon’s radio message after his Q1 exit was telling.

There was no frustration, no anger at any time left out on track. In his mind, his time of 1:05.736 was the best he could do but all it gave him was a Q1 exit.

Logan Sargeant making into SQ2 is the only bright spark of what looks to be a poor weekend for a team in a bad moment.

The FW46 is said to be a more well-rounded car than its straight-loving predecessor but it has so far been badly exposed this season.

Sergio Perez

If his team-mate was on pole by a relative mile, why is that Sergio Perez is all the way down in eighth?

Perez’s inability to match the feats of Verstappen is nothing new but it is not only the Dutchman that is so far ahead of Perez now.

The Mexican’s time of 1:05.202 was slower than Piastri’s first lap and a P8 in the sprint suggests he will have a difficult time rising up the grid tomorrow.

