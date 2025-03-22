A close-run quali in Shanghai is completed and here are the winners and losers of qualifying for the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri took pole for the first time in his career while there was another early exit for Liam Lawson.

Winners and losers from the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix qualifying

Winner: Oscar Piastri

Another milestone in the impressive early career of Oscar Piastri.

One criticism you could throw at the Australian is that up to this point, he has always been half a step behind Lando Norris in quali but while the Briton was struggling with the car on Saturday, Piastri hooked it up perfectly to set an unbeatable time in the first runs of Q3.

However, the job is only half done and the real work comes on Sunday.

Loser: Liam Lawson

The Red Bull graveyard for promising young drivers could soon be making room for a new entry if Liam Lawson’s season continues to go like this.

Another Q1 exit as he struggled to get to grips with the RB21 and he admitted that at a team like Red Bull, you do not get time to recover from teething problems.

Points seem out of the question but just finishing the race would be an improvement from last weekend in Australia.

Winner: Racing Bulls

When pundits were discussing the midfield teams that could surprise this season, not many mentioned Racing Bulls but the Faenza constructor are doing just that.

While the opening race in Melbourne saw them have one driver in Q3, they doubled that tally in China with Isack Hadjar looking particularly impressive.

In Australia, the team failed to capitalise on their quali result so China is a chance to show they have learnt their lesson.

Loser: Ferrari

The highs of Lewis Hamilton’s sprint victory quickly came back to earth once quali got underway with the Italian outfit always looking a step behind their competitors.

A slight threat to Charles Leclerc in Q1 had the Ferrari hearts racing but despite both drivers making it to Q3, they did so only in fifth and sixth.

Hamilton showed good race pace in the sprint but the grand prix over a much longer distance may be a tougher task.

Winner: George Russell

I will be the first to admit that when Lewis Hamilton left Mercedes, I was not sure of George Russell’s ability to step into the senior role but two weekends in and he is doing exactly that.

Just when it looked like McLaren were heading for another front-row lockout, which would have confirmed their supremacy over the grid, Russell’s lap was quick enough to land him P2.

He may not have the pace to catch Piastri in the race, but he can at least fight for a podium spot.

Loser: Aston Martin

Another weekend where Aston Martin look off the pace, not just from the front runners but from the midfield pack.

Fernando Alonso qualified 13th but did so behind two Racing Bulls, a Williams, a Haas and a Sauber and it will be a tough ask for either driver to move into the points from there.

Winner: Max Verstappen

The 15 places between Verstappen and Lawson is the biggest of any duo on the grid which suggests one thing – Max Verstappen is once again the only driver who can drive that Red Bull.

Trying to discern how good the Red Bull car actually is, is tricky given the disparity between the two drivers but Verstappen again and again drags it higher up the order than it perhaps should be.

No one would say Verstappen has been the best driver of the year so far but with a race and a sprint down, he is just two points behind Lando Norris and a now spot behind him on the grid in Shanghai.

Loser: Carlos Sainz

P15 for Carlos Sainz who now trails Alex Albon 2-0 in the Williams quali battle.

The lack of an obvious reason for his poor run is even more concerning than the time itself given Albon was able to make it into Q3.

There was always going to be an adjustment period, but Sainz will be the first to admit he did not expect it to be this big.

