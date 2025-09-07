It was a third Max Verstappen win of the F1 2025 season at the Italian Grand Prix, while just behind him, the McLaren team descended into some team orders chaos.

But those are only some of the winners and losers after this year’s race at Monza. We’ve got the rest all in one place.

Winners and losers from the 2025 Italian Grand Prix

Winner: Max Verstappen

From pole to the checkered flag with a margin of over 19 seconds on the competition, Max Verstappen was frankly unstoppable at the Italian Grand Prix.

Red Bull Racing’s era of dominance has long since been handed over to McLaren, but the team from Milton Keynes has maintained that it still has more in the tank — so long as it’s able to rectify some of the issues with balance that have been plaguing its cars all season.

The issue seems less prevalent on medium- to low-downforce tracks, and the reigning champion was able to take advantage of a lack of issues to snag his third victory of the year in impressive fashion.

Loser: McLaren

The Italian Grand Prix isn’t McLaren’s weakest race of the F1 2025 season in terms of pure performance, but it was the kind of race that’s going to see its repercussions echoing through the remainder of the year.

In the closing stage of the event, McLaren asked Lando Norris — then situated in second on the track — if he’d like to pit before or after teammate Oscar Piastri. After being assured that taking the second stop would not result in an undercut, Norris chose that option.

Unfortunately, that second stop was the slower of the two thanks to a malfunctioning left front tyre gun, and Norris emerged on the race track behind his teammate.

It was, however, McLaren’s decision to ask its drivers to switch positions that lands them a spot on the losers’ list.

The slow pit stop wasn’t Norris’ fault, but asking drivers to compensate for a team’s mistake is never a good look, and it cheapened the ultimate result of the Italian Grand Prix.

Winner: Lando Norris

I may not believe that McLaren handled its Lando Norris pit stop error correctly, but I will absolutely grant that, for Norris, the whole situation was ultimately a win.

McLaren made a mistake on Norris’ stop. It cost him a place on track, then acted in such a way as to get him that place back. I don’t know that I’d go so far as to say Piastri is a loser in this scenario, because I think the whole affair is more complex than that.

But Norris did indeed come out a losing situation with absolutely no damage to his points total or race result — and that’s a win in and of itself.

Loser: Oliver Bearman

Oliver Bearman ended the 2025 Italian Grand Prix just two penalty points away from a race ban after only competing in 19 events.

As a reminder, penalty points are issued to a driver’s super license as a form of punishment for dangerous or notably poor on-track behavior; amass 12 points and that driver will be forced to sit out for a weekend. Bearman now has 10 points.

The incident in question for Bearman this weekend came when Bearman collided with Carlos Sainz at the della Roggia chicane; the Haas driver bombed down the inside of the Williams, made contact, and sent both drivers spinning. They were both able to continue, but stewards determined that Bearman was at fault, handing him a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points on his license.

Sainz, stewards reasoned, had “his front axle ahead of the front axle of [Bearman] at the apex, thereby earning the right to the racing line.”

Further, stewards argued that “[Bearman] defended his position on the inside instead of giving up the position and caused the collision.”

His initial penalty points won’t expire until November 3, which means Bearman will need to be on his best behavior for four grands prix if he’s looking to avoid a race ban in his first full season of Formula 1.

Winner: Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar started the Italian Grand Prix from the pit lane, and he finished in the points in what was a very strong showing for the rookie driver.

Add to that the fact that the point he netted for finishing P10 bumped him up to P9 in the drivers’ championship, and you have a very happy driver indeed.

“I had fun,” Hadjar told journalists, including PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher, after the race.

“We deserved that point because we had a really good pace yesterday. […] We did a really good comeback, and pace was strong.”

Loser: Carlos Sainz

From start to finish, the Italian Grand Prix weekend has been a tough one for Williams driver Carlos Sainz.

First came a penalty for the way he rejoined the track after running wide at one of the chicanes, failing to follow race directors’ orders. Then came the order from the team to maintain the racing line in T4, then hand his position back to teammate Alex Albon. Then we saw the collision with Bearman, the blame of which many people pinned on Sainz instead of the Haas driver.

It was a messy weekend all around.

Winner: Gabriel Bortoleto

The Italian Grand Prix was a sale of two Saubers; we’re about to touch on Nico Hulkenberg in a moment, but first, let’s shine a light on yet another promising weekend for his teammate Gabriel Bortoleto.

The Brazilian is slowly but surely finding his footing after a challenging start to the F1 2025 season — to the point where he’s now able to outperform his more experienced teammate in both qualifying and the race itself.

He held his own in a chaotic start and praised his ability to maximize the qualities of the car, telling journalists, including PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher, that “I’m not gonna win the championship this year, so I just want to be happy and perform in the way I’m performing, delivering good results.”

Loser: Nico Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg’s Italian Grand Prix was over before it even started; the Sauber driver was instructed to forfeit his 12th-place slot on the starting grid in order to retire the car with a hydraulic issue that couldn’t be fixed.

The German driver’s season has taken a turn for the worse following his record-ending first career podium at Silverstone, and those problems seemed to really come to the fore in Italy.

Hulkenberg was unremarkable in practice, and in qualifying, he continued his streak of failing to make it to Q3 this season, having to settle for 12th. Meanwhile, his rookie teammate Gabriel Bortoleto qualified sixth and went on to finish eighth in the race.

