Winners and losers for the 2025 Formula 1 British Grand Prix

Winner: Lando Norris

It’s a victory at home for McLaren driver Lando Norris, who was naturally overcome with emotion at the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

It wasn’t a straightforward race for him: He qualified third and had to battle his way past second-placed Max Verstappen as the rain battered the Silverstone Circuit, and it looked as if he would have to content himself with a runner-up position… until team-mate Oscar Piastri was slapped with a 10-second penalty.

Norris was able to sneak into the lead as Piastri served his time penalty at his second stop, and held it until the checquered flag.

It was a race free of mistakes for the British driver, and this win will bring him not only a boost in the championship standings but seld confidence after securing victory at a race that means so much to him.

Loser: Oscar Piastri

From the moment he passed Max Verstappen for the lead of the British Grand Prix on Lap 8, Oscar Piastri had a clear command of the race… and it all fell apart coming into Lap 22.

As one of the race’s numerous Safety Car periods came to a close, Piastri braked hard — hard enough and sudden enough that second-placed Max Verstappen flew past the lead driver.

While the lead driver of a Grand Prix is in charge of dictating the pace heading into a restart, they not allowed to make any sudden, erratic moves that could put the remainder of the field in a sticky situation.

FIA stewards responded quickly by slapping Piastri with a 10-second penalty, which effectively forfeited his race lead, and handed victory to his biggest championship rival; team-mate Lando Norris.

Winner: Nico Hulkenberg

After 15 seasons and 239 races in Formula 1, Nico Hulkenberg finally secured his first podium — bringing to an end a record that must have weighed heavily on his shoulders.

“I don’t think I can comprehend what we’ve just done,” Hulkenberg said on the radio before being greeted by a jubilant Sauber team chanting his name in parc fermé.

It wasn’t an easy position to earn; Hulkenberg had to battle up the field from a 19th-place starting position, then chase down Lance Stroll, who held onto third place for much of the middle part of the race. But once he made it by, it was all about holding onto that critical position.

The 15 points Hulkenberg amassed this weekend will be a significant boost for Sauber in the World Constructors’ Championship.

Loser: Racing Bulls

It was a double DNF for the Racing Bulls duo of Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar at the British Grand Prix. At the very start of the race, Haas driver Esteban Ocon collided with Lawson, which pushed the Kiwi driver off the track and into the gravel, ending his day before it even really began.

Then, on Lap 18, Hadjar had his own scary moment. At a wet restart, the Frenchman was unable to see the rear rain lights of Kimi Antonelli in front of him until it was too late. Hadjar cracked into the Mercedes, then lost control into the gravel before his car hit the barrier.

Lawson’s incident was completely out of his control, while Hadjar’s was strange enough to be chalked up to a wet-weather racing incident — but the result was clear: Racing Bulls left Silverstone wounded.

Winner: Aston Martin

While Lance Stroll lost out on the third-place position he held onto for much of the middle part of the race, and while Fernando Alonso was frustrated by his strategy, the Aston Martin team nevertheless had a surprisingly strong race.

Stroll took home seventh in the race, with Alonso just behind him in ninth. It wasn’t the cleanest race, but it was nevertheless a strong result, particularly during a weekend where much of the midfield competition struggled to nab a double-points finish.

Loser: Charles Leclerc

Everything that could have gone wrong for Charles Leclerc did go wrong. He cursed himself for being “sh*t” after qualifying, and during the race, the Monegasque driver wasn’t able to recover.

He took a trip through the dirt after swapping to slick tyres while the track was still damp, and he made multiple mistakes that demolished his shot at even finishing inside the points.

His 14th-place is his worst finish of the season, and his only finish outside of the points; his frustration does not bode well for his continued performance, and he’ll certainly need to get his head in the game before the Belgian Grand Prix.

Winner: Pierre Gasly

Sixth place in the British Grand Prix was a strong result for Pierre Gasly, who has continued to represent the best of Alpine’s driver line-up; the Frenchman tucked into the thick of multiple battles with drivers from the Williams and Aston Martin drivers, as well as with Lewis Hamilton.

From his spin in FP1 to making it through to Q3 and battling with a seven-time champ, Gasly recovered extremely well and brought home important points for his team.

Loser: Haas

The Haas team struggled for position all day in Silverstone.

Oliver Bearman started near the back of the field thanks to the 10-position grid penalty he earned for crashing at pit entry in FP3, which meant he had a long uphill battle ahead of him at the start — a start that also saw Esteban Ocon crack into Liam Lawson and knock the Racing Bulls driver out of contention.

But the missteps of the race came to a head on Lap 45, when both Haas team-mates collided with one another at the Brooklands corner. It was messy all around for the American outfit; it was the only team to finish the race that failed to score points.

Winner: Lewis Hamilton

It’s been a difficult season so far for Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, who simply hasn’t coped well with the transition to the SF-25 — but when the rain fell at Silverstone, the driver with an incredible record at the track came alive.

The seven-time World Champion brought his car home fourth. It’s one of his best finishes of the season since swapping to Ferrari, and it’ll be a result designed to bolster his confidence as we move into the latter half of the season.

Loser: Franco Colapinto

After crashing in qualifying and taking on significant power unit component replacements, Franco Colapinto started the British Grand Prix from the pit lane… but his race never actually got started.

After the formation lap, Colapinto pulled into the garage and retired the car, with the team citing “just an issue with the car” on X and telling journalists the Argentinian “did a formation lap and then didn’t rejoin.”

Colapinto was seemingly fighting for his F1 life in Silverstone; having replaced Jack Doohan after the Miami Grand Prix, he was given five races to prove himself. But heading into the British GP, the team suggested that he’ll be continuing with the team on a race-by-race basis.

After crashing in qualifying and failing to even start the race, and with speculation swirling that Valtteri Bottas is under consideration for the drive, it remains to be seen whether Colapinto will be sticking it out with the team after this weekend.

