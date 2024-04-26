With Nico Hulkenberg move to Audi confirmed as a done deal, we have taken a look at the winners and losers from the move.

The 36-year-old driver has secured his long-term future on the grid and the move has big ramifications elsewhere. But first, let’s look at the winners.

Winners

Nico Hulkenberg

The first one is an obvious one but also provides us with a chance to reflect on the comeback story of Nico Hulkenberg.

Two years ago, it looked like the German’s career was heading the same way as many other F1 drivers. A couple years spent as a reserve before disappearing quietly off the grid.

But Hulkenberg, after his disappointment of losing his Renault seat in 2020, was given a lifeline when Haas, who had been burned by their previous two rookies, were after a driver with experience.

Hulkenberg had a near instant impact and although the Haas car had its limitations, his qualifying performances raised his stock to the point that a brand like Audi would consider him.

According to reports, this Audi deal will take him past the age of 40 and for a driver who a few years looked to be on the way out, that is a fine way to end your career.

Audi

The next obvious winner is Audi who after one of the longest run ups to their first season in F1 history have finally selected their man.

Just about every name under the sun was linked to the German manufacturers at some point but Hulkenberg ticks a lot of boxes.

As a new entity, Audi will want a driver who provides excellent feedback and the decades of experience that Hulkenberg has will help with that no end.

The added benefit of being German is there but also he has shown these last couple of seasons that he is no slouch and, with the right car beneath him, is capable of challenging at the higher end of the grid.

Whether he scores that long awaited podium or not, time will tell, but Audi have made a smart choice with their first driver signing.

German motorsport

Of all the major European nations, it is Germany where F1 seems like it is on life support. While others try desperately to take one of the 24 slots on the calendar, over the past few years, Germany has been less bothered about attracting the F1 circus to town.

There are of course reasons behind that. Germany is a environmentally forward-thinking country so the government is unlikely to want to fund Formula 1, there is also no German superstar like Sebastian Vettel or Michael Schumacher on the grid and with Mercedes based in Brackley, there is also no outright German team.

Audi’s arrival with a German driver based in Germany could help to move the needle somewhat and while it may not mean a return of F1 to the country, it should at least spark some interest that has been lacking the last few years.

Oliver Bearman?

When one door closes, another opens and Oliver Bearman may find himself in the right place at the right time. Hulkenberg’s departure means Haas have at least one seat free next year and with no obvious replacement lined up, could Bearman be given the nod?

The reasons behind such a move are clear as Haas will become the only Ferrari-powered team from 2026 while Bearman is a member of the Maranello academy. Given the two seats at Ferrari are tied down, a couple years at Haas would give him the experience he is after.

Guenther Steiner previously stated they would not be going down the rookie route again but Ayao Komatsu may think differently and Bearman’s performance in Jeddah may have convinced him to give the young Briton a go.

Losers

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu

Hulkenberg’s signing tells you one thing about Audi – they don’t think much of the current drivers.

It is a fair point as neither have performed miracles these last few years. Bottas made the move across in 2022 and had a promising first year but in 2023, he scored just 10 points and will do well to beat that this season.

Zhou Guanyu on the other hand has failed to make much of an impact since arriving. He has scored six points in both of his full seasons so far and since then, other rookies have come in and done far better.

Both are out of contract this winter and Hulkenberg’s arrival means at least one of them will be out the door – but the most realistic scenario is that both of them will be left without a Sauber seat next season.

Theo Pourchaire

Oh Theo. Another young driver who is finding out that the route into F1 is not fair.

Since 2017, five of the seven F2 World Champions have driven in F1 and the two that haven’t just so happen to be the two most recent winners.

2022 champion Felipe Drugovich is testament to how winning the title is no longer a guaranteed way into F1 and after a season as Aston Martin reserve driver, he is quickly becoming F1’s forgotten man.

So when Pourchaire won the F2 title last season, he would have known that missing out on the Stake seat was a possibility.

He said as much during the FIA prize ceremony, suggesting there was some friction between driver and team.

“I’m disappointed, to be honest. Because I’m an F2 champion, I did some good results in the past. I did my best. The goal that the Sauber Academy told me was to win the championship – and I did it.”

With Hulkenberg now taking one spot in 2025, it is hard to see how Pourchaire gets onto the grid with them. If reports are to be believed, Audi are pushing for Carlos Sainz and if that is the calibre of driver they are going for, Pourchaire does not yet fit the bill.

Haas

While much of the focus has so far been on what Hulkenberg can do for Audi, there has been less discussion over where that leaves Haas.

Since his arrival, Hulkenberg has been the better of the two Haas drivers so to lose an asset like that will come as a kick in the teeth for Ayao Komatsu’s team.

Kevin Magnussen’s future is also far from certain with his contract up at the end of the year but this could give Haas the opportunity to go bold and plump for a promising young rookie – Oliver Bearman.

With Ferrari tied up for the next couple of seasons at least, Bearman’s route to F1 will likely come through a Ferrari backed team and considering there are just two away from the factory team (Stake and Haas), Haas are the clear option for him.

