Before we choose the best, let’s look towards our pick of the worst F1 tracks on the calendar, on the subject of overtaking opportunities.

To issue a significant clarification before we get going, we are only talking about some of the toughest tracks at which to overtake and hold on-track racing rather than the worst circuits outright. With that in mind, let’s take a look, in no particular order.

Circuit de Monaco, Monte-Carlo

First race: 1950

Length: 3.337km

Corners: 19

Key overtaking spot: Fairmont Hairpin

Perhaps the obvious choice, and this also comes with the usual clear and obvious caveat.

Saturday in Monaco is looked forward to as one of the highlights of the season. The sight of drivers pushing themselves and their cars ever closer to the limit, and the barriers, in search of lap time remains the ultimate test of any Formula 1 driver in qualifying trim. Over one lap, there is no circuit quite like Monaco, and that is the unique attraction to a race which has been running since 1929, long before Formula 1 even began.

On Sundays, though, it is a different matter – especially in the dry. We’ve seen drivers able to pace themselves as they please, back up their pace just enough to not get overtaken and allow teammates to maximise their strategy, and their strategy should be a comfortable one-stop barring any major issues.

The 2026-spec cars being made slightly thinner will help drivers potentially try more lunges into Mirabeau or the Fairmont Hairpin, or potentially the Nouvelle Chicane, but should their rivals wish or be able to do so, they can place their cars firmly in the middle of the track to defend.

Again, the Monaco Grand Prix is a one-off spectacle on the calendar and qualifying is a must-watch, but that sadly can be countered by the viewing in the race.

Hungaroring, Hungary

First race: 1986

Length: 4.381km

Corners: 14

Key overtaking spot: Turn 2

The Hungaroring is dubbed ‘Monaco without the walls’ for a reason and, while overtaking is at least possible in Turns 1 and 2, the rest of the lap is a case of following diligently until the next chance arrives, with a good exit out of the final corner helping set you up.

This isn’t to say there hasn’t been the odd great overtake around another corner, with the outside line occasionally taken around the long right of Turn 5 and dive to the apex at Turn 6-7, but for the most part, the Hungaroring relies upon its opening turns for passing.

There have been some fantastic dices through those corners, too, and the circuit can throw up a thriller when different strategies come into play and the weather gets involved, but only one main section leaves the option of overtaking.

Again, this isn’t to say that Hungary hasn’t produced some great races in its time, but the track does not give much quarter when it comes to moving through the field.

Lusail International Circuit, Qatar

First race: 2021

Length: 5.419km

Corners: 16

Key overtaking spot: Turn 1

Qatar joined the Formula 1 calendar during the Covid-affected 2021 campaign as the circuit began its foray into high-level four-wheel racing.

Lusail opened in 2004 and was largely used as a track for top-level motorcycles, with MotoGP and World Superbikes having brought rounds there, and the track layout was initially designed with two wheels in mind.

The layout, comprising plenty of long corners with pinched apexes, works well for bikes, too, and while several four-wheel series visited Qatar beforehand, Formula 1’s arrival saw the drivers pushed to their physical limits on this circuit.

Like other tracks on this list, a qualifying lap is thrilling to see, but the topic of overtaking has proven a tricky one.

The long pit straight going into Turn 1 provides comfortably the best opportunity to pass, with drivers needing to push hard to make a move stick.

The slower left of Turn 8 is the only time on the lap that drivers drop below fourth gear but, with a short run-up to it, there is no traditional corner at which drivers can out-brake a rival and drop through the gears, as many overtakes require.

Overtaking is far from impossible around Lusail, but it is certainly a challenge.

Madring, Spain

First race: 2026

Length: 5.412km

Corners: 15

Key overtaking spot: Turn 5

Yes, at the time of writing, we are operating off a sample size of one race, but the early evidence of the Madring in Spain is asking a simple question: where are the overtaking opportunities?

There were only four on-track overtakes after the first lap in 2026, which drew criticism from both fans and drivers in the process.

There can be no denying that its long, banked ‘La Monumental’ corner provides an impressive spectacle, but Lando Norris stepped forward and rather concisely summed up what he would change moving forward.

“They should get rid of Turns 18 and 19, useless,” he said after the race, “just have more of a straight into a hairpin. I don’t know how someone looks at this design and goes ‘mint’.

“I think there’s a lot of opportunity. I think they can make it into a track that’s good for racing, and I’m excited to come back here next year if they can make these changes because I think it’s a track that is good fun to drive and it can be a great racetrack.

“A straight line from [Turn] 17 straight to 20, have a much wider entry like Austin Turn 1 or Turn 10, a big hairpin, you’ll create much better opportunities for everyone, and you’ll be able to enjoy the race.”

Marina Bay, Singapore

First race: 2008

Length: 4.927km

Corners: 19

Key overtaking spot: Turn 7

A circuit which has been made faster, and largely benefitted, from ironing out some of its layout over time, the main challenge at the Singapore Grand Prix is making a move stick.

There is one clear opportunity to do this at Turn 7, having built up to top speed on Raffles Boulevard. A good exit from Turn 5 is critical to make a move at the end of the curved straight, and well-timed braking required to get a move done.

Other than that, however, chances are sparse around the rest of the lap.

The most recent layout change in 2023 has seen the removal of the four corners to run waterside and beneath a grandstand to get back on track, with a longer straight coming out of the Turn 14 hairpin up to the Turn 16-17 chicane. This has enabled some overtaking opportunities, with bravery on the brakes required to make something happen.

The same can be said of Turn 14 itself, with moves to the inside possible when getting a cleaner run out of Turn 13, after the Anderson Bridge. Occasional intuitive moves have been made into that Turn 13 hairpin, too, but it is a tough overtake to make.

Like others on this list, overtaking is not impossible, and Singapore holds its place as the toughest physical challenge of the year with good reason, but the sport’s original night race still makes it tricky to move up the field.

Miami International Autodrome, United States

First race: 2022

Length: 5.412km

Corners: 19

Key overtaking spot: Turn 17

Much was made of the dozens of layouts trialled for the Miami Grand Prix when Formula 1 arrived in 2022, but the reality has shown that overtaking, while not ruled out completely, is relatively limited in its options.

The twisting first half of the circuit makes following in dirty air tough to navigate for drivers, but a good exit out of the left-hander of Turn 8 does lead onto a long back straight, with two small kinks before a heavy braking zone at Turn 11, where overtaking is doable.

Another, much slower section follows, with drivers navigating through the chicane of Turns 14 and 15 while going over a crest and under the nearby highway, before the 90-degree left of Turn 16.

A better exit than the car ahead here is vital, as another long straight follows and is comfortably the best passing opportunity on the track, with heavy braking into the left of Turn 17 heading back towards a short pit straight.

Despite these possibilities, Miami has ranked relatively low in average on-track overtakes since its arrival on the calendar.

More about the wide world of Formula 1

How to become an F1 driver: Money, dedication, talent and more

F1 race wins: Which drivers have the highest win totals in Formula 1 history?

Suzuka Circuit, Japan

First race: 1987

Length: 5.815km

Corners: 15

Key overtaking spot: Turn 1

Now, including Suzuka, of course, comes with the caveat that it is regularly mentioned as one of the drivers’ and fans’ favourite circuits in the world and, like Monaco, the Formula 1 calendar just wouldn’t quite feel the same without it.

A lap of Suzuka is twisting, undulating, varied and thrilling. That cannot be denied.

However, a dry race does not often produce a thriller in Japan, at least not in recent years.

Its on-track overtakes have been among the lower end of the calendar and, barring a late lunge into the final chicane, the pit straight into the fast right-hander of Turn 1 provides one of the only opportunities to pass around the lap.

The Turn 11 hairpin is also a chance to try a late lunge, but it is an opportunity few seem to take without the risk of damage.

Fernando Alonso’s overtake on Michael Schumacher around the outside of the flat-out 130R corner in 2005 remains one of the all-time great passes in Formula 1 history. This can be put down to not just the bravery and respect involved between both drivers, but how rare a chance it is at that corner.

Make no mistake, Suzuka remains an iconic circuit on the Formula 1 calendar, but on-track action can be found lacking.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: F1 schedule: When is the next race and where is it being held?