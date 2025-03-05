F1 2025 Lego sets on sale as brand confirms future launch dates

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

The Lego Ferrari SF-24 is now on sale and Lego has revealed when the next F1 2025 sets are due to be released in the UK.

The £199.99 set is the top of the new F1 range and an authentic 1:8 scale model of the new car set to be driven by Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

F1 2025 Lego sets on sale

It features Scuderia livery, a V6 engine block with spinning MGU-H unit, working steering, printed tyres and even DRS.

The Ferrari is one of two cars to get the full authentic replica treatment for the new season alongside the new Red Bull car, which also costs £199.99 and is made up of 1,360 pieces.

The collectable cars fall under the Technic brand and are designed to be display pieces.

Go deeper: How to become an F1 driver

👉 How to become an F1 driver: Money, dedication, talent and more

👉 Train like an F1 driver: An eye-opening experience into the insane fitness levels

Lego has also launched mini Lego City cars based on Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren, Williams, Aston Martin, Kick Sauber, Racing Bulls, Alpine, and Mercedes.

Featuring a mini figure driver, the cars have F1 2025 liveries and cost a more affordable £25.99 in the UK. You can buy them here.

The final launch set for 1 March was a Ferrari refuelling set priced at £25.99 but there will be more Lego collectable sets on the horizon.

The toy company has revealed new sets will be released on 1 May alongside a host of live events at Lego stores and at F1 races throughout the season.

With the second batch of the 2025 LEGO F1 product line available this Saturday (March 1st) and the final 2025 Lego F1 Collectibles going on sale May 1st.

The collection will feature 12 collectible mini cars priced at £3.99. They will be available from the Lego store on 1 May.

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at Formula 1, said: “This exciting collaboration with the Lego Group keeps going from strength-to-strength and allows us to take the world of Formula 1 beyond the racetrack and directly into homes.”

Read next: Lando Norris laps Silverstone in full-size, 342,000-piece LEGO McLaren in world-first