Ferrari launches new 2026 teamwear and caps with a big change from last year

Ferrari has revealed its teamwear range for 2026 and the team is selling one item weeks before the official launch.

Scuderia Ferrari has split opinion for the new season by adding white highlights to the traditional red of the SF-26 set to be driven by Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

The brand has teamed up with Puma to launch replica teamwear for the season and has confirmed a launch date of 6 February for the new caps and polo shirts.

The teamwear shirts are a slightly lighter red than last year with a thick white stripe across the top. The shirt has the Puma and Ferrari logos, and the team’s sponsors including the blue HP logo.

The shirts are priced at £70 and are on sale now, a week before they are joined by the new team caps in the Ferrari 2026 range.

The caps are also red with subtle white highlights and will cost £40 when they go on sale. They are available to pre order now.

Ferrari launched the range on social media with a picture of the drivers wearing the new teamwear accompanied by the words: “As drivers, we adapt. This is what we do. Opportunity, motivation and passion. When you are at Ferrari, everything is magical.”

The replica range will be worn by the drivers and crew for the upcoming season. Ferrari and Puma will also launch a leisurewear range in time for the new season, as well as special race-themed products throughout the season.

Lewis Hamilton’s first season at Maranello led to a 400% increase in merchandise sales at Ferrari, according to reports. The seven-time champion has a huge fanbase and his second season with the team is expected to boost sales once again for the brand.