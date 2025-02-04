This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Ferrari has launched the first ever Lewis Hamilton merchandise in one of the most exciting F1 reveals in recent years.

The brand has opened pre-orders for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc 2025 caps featuring the drivers’ numbers 44 and 16 respectively. The caps have been launched by Puma, which is collaborating with Ferrari for merchandise and racing gear this season.

Get your hands on some Lewis Hamilton Ferrari merch

The caps are priced at £40 and will be shipped on 13 February after going live on the Ferrari store today.

They are not the only new products to appear on the Ferrari store. The new polo neck t-shirt worn by Lewis Hamilton on his first Ferrari test days is also listed on the website priced at £95. The t-shirt is a darker red than last season and features a subtle pinstripe pattern. It features the Ferrari badge prominently on the chest and the team’s sponsors on the front and sleeves. You can order it here.

The first releases in the Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton range will not be the last. Previously Puma has launched jackets, special edition trainers and hoodies with Ferrari branding for the 2024 season and new drops are expected between now and the beginning of the season.

Hamilton has been spotted wearing last season’s Puma jacket, priced at £340, in testing but a new version is expected before the first race of the season.

F1 merchandise is big business, with experts suggesting the seven-time champion’s arrival at Ferrari will boost the brand’s merchandise revenue by tens of millions of pounds.

Ferrari will not be the only manufacturer to launch new merchandise this year. Mercedes has announced a collaboration with Adidas and the first products are expected to arrive as early as this week. The range is expected to feature special edition trainers, hoodies and jackets and will be worn by drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli in the new season.

McLaren, Red Bull and other manufacturers have not yet confirmed launch dates for their new merchandise range.

