All the results as drivers take part in the shootout ahead of the sprint race later on Saturday in Sao Paulo.

Max Verstappen headed out early to set the tone as he did on Friday’s quali but his first run was only good for third fastest with Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz ahead of him.

Down at Haas, Kevin Magnussen complained of something being stuck in his wheel but his garage did not call him in with time running out.

With a little over half a minute to go, there was a big crash as Esteban Ocon smashed into the side of his former team-mate Fernando Alonso. From the onboards, it looked as if the Frenchman lost it as he went over the kerb but his sweary message directed towards the Spaniard suggests Ocon felt different.

The red flag was shown meaning both Williams, Zhou Guanyu, Lance Stroll and Ocon headed out.

Alonso was unable to take part in SQ2 due to his damage so he exited at that stage alongside both Haas cars, Ocon’s team-mate Pierre Gasly and Valtteri Bottas.

Brazilian Grand Prix – Sprint shootout results

1 Lando NORRIS McLaren 1:10.622 4

2 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull +0.061 4

3 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull +0.134 5

4 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.235 5

5 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.318 5

6 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.397 3

7 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.455 5

8 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +0.500 3

9 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.504 5

10 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.567 4

11 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas +0.506 4

12 Nico HULKENBERG Haas +0.531 4

13 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.601 3

14 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +0.651 2

15 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin No time set

16 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.592

17 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.686

18 ZHOU Guanyu Alfa Romeo +0.701

19 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.729

20 Logan SARGEANT Williams +0.819