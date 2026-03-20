Friday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Audi F1 confirming Formula 1’s worst-kept secret as Jonathan Wheatley leaves the team with immediate effect.

PlanetF1.com revealed on Wednesday that Wheatley had emerged as a leading candidate to succeed Adrian Newey as Aston Martin team principal, with Lawrence Stroll addressing the speculation with a statement. Here’s today’s roundup…

Audi F1 confirms Jonathan Wheatley departure ahead of expected Aston Martin move

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The Audi F1 team has announced the departure of team principal Jonathan Wheatley with immediate effect.

It comes after PlanetF1.com revealed on Wednesday that Wheatley had emerged as a leading candidate to become the new Aston Martin team boss.

Mattia Binotto, the head of the Audi F1 project, will adopt the team principal’s role following Wheatley’s exit.

Read more: Jonathan Wheatley leaves Audi with immediate effect

Lawrence Stroll reaffirms confidence in Adrian Newey as Jonathan Wheatley exits Audi F1

Lawrence Stroll has “set the record straight” amid rumours that Adrian Newey is to vacate the role of Aston Martin team principal.

PlanetF1.com revealed that Newey has led the search for a new permanent Aston Martin team boss having assumed the role at the end of last year.

In a statement released shortly after Audi announced Jonathan Wheatley’s exit, Stroll noted that “we are regularly approached by senior executives of other teams who wish to join Aston Martin Aramco.”

Read more: Aston Martin statement reinforces Adrian Newey role amid Jonathan Wheatley speculation

Bradley Lord appointed Mercedes deputy team principal

Mercedes has announced that long-serving communications chief Bradley Lord has been appointed to the role of deputy team principal.

Lord has fulfilled the role of official team representative over recent years, stepping in for Toto Wolff when the team boss has missed race weekends.

He joined the team in 2011 after a stint as the Renault team’s head of communications.

Read more: Toto Wolff appoints Bradley Lord as Mercedes deputy team principal

Lance Stroll: Adrian Newey an ‘inspiring’ team leader

Lance Stroll says Adrian Newey is “a great leader” with the Aston Martin team principal “obsessed” with bringing more performance to the AMR26 car.

Newey was installed as Aston Martin team principal late last year as the legendary designer took a team management role for the first time in his illustrious career.

The 67-year-old has overseen Aston Martin’s troubled start to the F1 2026 season, which has seen the team hamstrung by severe vibrations with its new Honda power unit.

Read more: Lance Stroll shares Adrian Newey impressions as Aston Martin plans emerge

Explained: The FIA’s ADUO scheme for struggling F1 2026 power unit manufacturers

In the closing months of last season, the FIA unveiled its Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) scheme, designed to help struggling manufacturers catch up under the new F1 2026 rules.

It was among the first concrete signs that some manufacturers were struggling with the demands of the new power unit regulations.

Honda could benefit from the scheme following a difficult start to the new season with Aston Martin.

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Read more: What is ADUO? The FIA lifeline that could rescue Honda