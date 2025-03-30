If you were wondering what Daniel Ricciardo has been up to since leaving Formula 1, we’ve got some fun F1 news for you: In Australia, he paid a secret visit to the paddock.

Plus, we have more on Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull evolution and details on the FIA flexi-wing saga.

F1 news: Daniel Ricciardo’s secret F1 paddock visit

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has revealed that Daniel Ricciardo made a secret visit to the F1 paddock at the Australian Grand Prix.

And he confirmed that the fan favourite was “never considered” as an option in Red Bull’s latest driver swap involving Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda.

F1 news: How Yuki Tsunoda proved himself ready for a Red Bull drive

Yuki Tsunoda “doesn’t have to be afraid” of failing at Red Bull after replacing Liam Lawson as Max Verstappen’s team-mate ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

That is the belief of Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko, who says the influence of engine partners Honda was not “decisive” in the decision to promote Tsunoda.

F1 news: FIA reveal multiple teams involved in flexi-wing saga

FIA director of single seaters Nikolas Tombazis revealed “four or five” teams needed to take action to comply with the new F1 2025 wing guidelines put in place in China.

The FIA introduced a new, stricter technical directive limiting the amount of rear wing flexibility when vertical load was applied, going down from 2mm to 0.5mm, with 0.25mm tolerance offered for the Chinese Grand Prix.

F1 news: Drivers pay tribute to F1 cameraman Ulises Panizza

Alpine reserve driver Franco Colapinto and former Red Bull star Sergio Perez have led tributes to long-serving F1 cameraman Ulises Panizza, who has died suddenly.

Panizza worked for the likes of Fox and ESPN Latin America and was a popular figure in the paddock. The Argentine’s death comes just days before he was due to travel to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix, the third race of the F1 2025 season.

