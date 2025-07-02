Max Verstappen has commanded the headlines in the days since the Austrian Grand Prix amid renewed suggestions he could be on the way out of Red Bull.

It’s been a comparatively tough season for the four-time champion, a man who has grown accustomed to winning, giving credence to claims he is seeking his fortune elsewhere.

Max Verstappen to Mercedes claims a pragmatic response ahead of F1 2027

Against the backdrop of frustrations with this year’s Red Bull RB21, the admission that there have been conversations with Toto Wolff has led some to conclude that Verstappen is poised to join the Brackley squad.

Mercedes has George Russell and Kimi Antonelli locked in only until the end of this year.

A product of the team’s junior programme, Russell is enjoying the best season of his F1 career to date. Across the garage, Antonelli (another Mercedes protégé) is demonstrating strong potential as he continues to learn and develop in his rookie campaign.

On the surface, there is no need to change personnel: both drivers are delivering, with Russell having stepped into the team leader role with ease.

However, that neither driver has their future secure opens the door for speculation.

Conversations between Wolff and Verstappen (or his representatives) play further into that, but there has been precious little detail on what the context of those discussions were.

Comments made by Wolff, Verstappen, and even Russell have shed some light, though their words have not managed to silence the whispers – not that we can expect to receive a running dialogue.

“It’s only normal that conversations with the likes of Verstappen are ongoing,” Russell said.

“But from my side, if I’m performing as I’m doing, what have I got to be concerned about? There are two seats in every Formula 1 team.”

But why would a driver with a long-term contract at a race-winning team be speaking with rivals if it isn’t for an imminent move?

The simplest explanation is that it’s a trojan horse of sorts; a play that forms part of a broader game that involves both Mercedes and Red Bull.

By linking the Dutchman to Mercedes, it weakens the negotiating power of both Russell and Antonelli, the former in particular capable of commanding a strong retainer given his position as team leader, not to mention his recent form and success.

Over at Red Bull, the threat that Verstappen might leave Milton Keynes could afford him leverage should he seek to renegotiate terms on his current contract, which runs through until the end of 2028.

That’s a critical element as, for now, he remains contracted to Red Bull. It’s believed he does not currently meet the criteria to exercise a performance-related break clause, thought to be lower than fourth place in the drivers’ standings after the Hungarian GP.

Indeed, team boss Christian Horner seems non-plussed, even bemused by the situation.

“We know what the situation is with Max,” he has said. “We know what the contracts are with Max, and the rest is all noise that’s not coming from here.”

But the rumours are coming from somewhere, and it could be a simple case of misrepresentation of Raymond Vermeulen, Verstappen’s manager, doing his job.

Vermeulen is charged with looking after Verstappen’s best interests, and that means having meaningful discussions with key players in the paddock.

That’s especially the case now given F1 is on the precipice of a dramatic regulation change with aerodynamic and power unit rule changes next year.

Heading into that new era, every team and power unit manufacturer has started with a clean slate – there is currently no way of knowing which will be best.

The challenge facing Red Bull is somewhat great given it has taken the plunge on developing its own power unit, a move made after Honda initially elected to pull the pin on its F1 programme.

More on Max Verstappen

👉 Potential Max Verstappen to Mercedes clue spotted by Juan Pablo Montoya

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2026 grid?

Challenging established players like Honda (which subsequently opted to remain and switched its factory support to Aston Martin), Ferrari, and Mercedes is no mean feat – there is no pedigree there, no backstory to calm the nerves.

That is not to say the Red Bull engine will be a flop, it could prove to be the dominant force and give the team a huge advantage at the start of an era that is expected to be hugely power unit dependent.

And given there is no certainty that Red Bull is any better or worse than any of the other manufacturers, why commit now when there is no need? Why roll the dice now and lock your fortunes to a team without any idea whether it will be competitive or not?

Instead, it makes far more sense for Verstappen to be available at the end of next season, once the pecking order has been revealed.

Could it be then, that Verstappen is not in discussions about a berth for 2026, but the conversations are instead exploratory in nature, designed to understand the lay of the land heading into 2027?

It’s reasonable to suggest that the performance clauses that exist this year will remain in place next year, meaning, should Red Bull prove uncompetitive in 2026, Verstappen could be a free agent.

Having a conversation with Wolff to understand what Mercedes is thinking and where it’s going as a team is exactly what any responsible manager should be doing at this point – and is arguably what Wolff himself hinted at in Austria.

“People talk, people explore and most important is that in our organisation we are transparent, but it doesn’t change a millimetre of my opinion of George, his abilities or anything else,” he said.

“I think we are very transparent in the team, what we do, what we plan and we’ve been like that since I was put in charge of that, so that’s not the issue.

“At the moment, clearly you need to explore what’s happening in the future.

“But it doesn’t change anything of what I said before, about George or about Kimi or about the line-up that I’m extremely happy of having.”

And we shouldn’t forget that this isn’t the first time Verstappen has reportedly been poised to move away from Red Bull.

Earlier this year, the four-time world champion was linked with a move to Aston Martin; around the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix there was a groundswell suggesting he was set to be confirmed with the Silverstone team on a huge money deal.

As with Mercedes, any conversations that took place there were likely pragmatic; speaking with teams to get a full picture of 2027 now so a considered decision can be made if and when the time comes.

Of course, it’s possible those conversations have gone a step further, and an option is on the table, but that is a far cry from throwing in the towel with Red Bull and committing to a move.

Read next: Red Bull make driver announcement ahead of British Grand Prix