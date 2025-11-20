Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes a fresh update in Felipe Massa’s $82million legal case as Max Verstappen responds to a “really weird” question about Christian Horner at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

With a Sky F1 presenter set to return to screens in Nevada, and Lando Norris revealing a request submitting to McLaren along with Oscar Piastri, here’s today’s roundup.

New Felipe Massa update amid $82million legal case

Part of Felipe Massa’s lawsuit over his 2008 F1 title defeat to Lewis Hamilton can continue, London’s High Court has ruled.

Massa is contesting the outcome of the 2008 world championship, with the former F1 driver’s long-awaited legal case beginning at the High Court in London last month.

Massa’s slim hopes of being retrospectively crowned the 2008 world champion appear to be over after a judge’s ruling on Thursday.

Read more: Major Felipe Massa update amid $82million legal case over Hamilton 2008 defeat

Max Verstappen bats off ‘really weird’ Christian Horner question

Max Verstappen was left confused when asked if Red Bull’s resurgence would have been possible under former team principal Christian Horner, branding a reporter’s question on the matter “really weird.”

Horner was sacked by Red Bull after more than 20 years in charge in the aftermath of the British Grand Prix in July, with Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies appointed as his successor as chief executive and team principal.

Verstappen has finished on the podium at at all but two races since the swap, winning in Italy, Azerbaijan and the United States.

Read more: Verstappen responds to ‘really weird’ Horner question

Natalie Pinkham set for Sky F1 return at Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Natalie Pinkham, the Sky F1 presenter, has teased a potential return to action at this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

It comes after the host was forced to postpone her comeback at the Brazilian Grand Prix earlier this month.

Pinkham has not appeared on screen since undergoing surgery on her neck in September, with her last appearance at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Read more: Sky F1 presenter teases imminent comeback after major health update

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri request fewer joint McLaren video clips

Lando Norris has revealed that he and Oscar Piastri have “both asked” to film fewer social media clips together during their F1 2025 title battle.

The McLaren drivers have been evenly matched across the F1 2025 season with Piastri and Norris collecting seven victories apiece behind the wheel of the dominant MCL39 car.

Norris has established a clear advantage over recent weeks with his victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix earlier this month seeing his lead over Piastri extend to 24 points.

Read more: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri submit joint McLaren request

Max Verstappen keen to take Daniel Ricciardo’s No. 3

Max Verstappen has set his sights on switching to the No. 3 race number previously used by former Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

Verstappen chose 33 as his race number when he made his debut with the Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls) sister team in 2015, with the Dutchman running with the number one on his car throughout his years as world champion.

A recent change to the rules was announced allowing drivers to change their race numbers during their careers.

Read more: Daniel Ricciardo obstacle emerges as Max Verstappen plots F1 2026 change