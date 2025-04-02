Are Ferrari ready to make a strong comeback in Japan? Will Yuki Tsunoda make waves with his Red Bull Racing debut?

We’ve got all of this and more in our F1 news round-up for Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

F1 news: Ferrari make SF-25 waves on the simulator

Ferrari are reportedly ‘convinced’ that the true potential of the SF-25 car will be unleashed at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix after a breakthrough in the team’s simulator.

The Scuderia have failed to live up to the hype at the start of the F1 2025 season, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc disqualified for separate offences at the last race in China.

F1 news: Liam Lawson opens up about Tsunoda swap

Liam Lawson made it clear that Red Bull demoting him after two rounds of F1 2025 was not something he saw coming at all.

And as F1 2025 moves on to Suzuka, a venue which unlike Melbourne and China, Lawson knows very well, the New Zealander was seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

F1 news: Adrian Newey’s Tsunoda frustration revealed

Adrian Newey became a major obstacle to Yuki Tsunoda joining Red Bull after an incident which impacted Max Verstappen.

That is the claim put forward by Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko, who recalled how Tsunoda cost Verstappen victory at the Mexican Grand Prix and left Newey “furious”.

F1 news: No team orders for Tsunoda, says Horner

Christian Horner has “promised” Yuki Tsunoda that Red Bull will not enforce team orders to favour Max Verstappen is “some situations” during the F1 2025 season.

That is the claim of the new signing as he prepares to make his Red Bull at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

