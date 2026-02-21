We have plenty to unpack in your Saturday edition of F1 news – analysing testing, new innovations, and unpacking new terminology to emerge.

With additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher on the ground in Bahrain, let’s get you caught up with the emerging headlines.

Zak Brown: ‘The red and silver guys are looking very strong’

McLaren CEO, Zak Brown, has placed Ferrari and Mercedes at the top of the early pecking order for the season, but does not believe McLaren is too far behind.

Brown has put the reigning world champions within the top four team, along with Red Bull, but thinks Mercedes and Ferrari may hold the upper hand as it stands.

Read more: Mercedes and Ferrari ‘looking very strong’ as McLaren assesses early F1 2026 pecking order

Ferrari to make decision over rotating rear wing assembly

Ferrari certainly raised eyebrows with its rotating rear wing design that briefly debuted in Bahrain, and team principal Fred Vasseur said the team would assess whether or not to use it moving forward.

Whatever the fate of the design, it certainly caught attention throughout the paddock before the Scuderia reverted to a more traditional setup on its rear wing.

Read more: Fred Vasseur faces Melbourne decision over Ferrari’s radical rear wing

Mercedes’ last-day Bahrain innovation

Mercedes brought a new rear wing concept with it to the final day in Bahrain, featuring an intriguing ‘saddle’ concept as it searches for more performance.

Our Tech Editor, Matthew Somerfield, is on hand to take you through exactly what it is and how it could help the Silver Arrows in the opening rounds.

Read more: Mercedes unveils radical rear wing ‘saddle’ concept in Bahrain test finale

Vowles questions if Red Bull ‘turned down’ engine in Bahrain

Having been spoken about as one of the best power units on the grid, Williams team principal James Vowles wonders if Red Bull reacted by tuning down its power in Bahrain.

The RBPT power unit proved its reliability across testing, but Vowles suspects the team may have wanted to keep its full hand quiet by reducing its output this week.

Read more: James Vowles claims Red Bull ‘turned down’ engine after hype

Wondering why speed is dropping? ‘Super clipping’ explains

The fundamental change to Formula 1’s power units this season is seeing the emergence of a new term to enter the F1 lexicon: ‘Super clipping’.

The term partly encapsulates the experience of drivers losing speed as their respective battery power runs out, but our Editor, Mat Coch, has explained it all.

Read more: F1 2026 explained: why ‘super clipping’ could reshape racing